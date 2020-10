(Photo credit: Morio)

It's that time of year again, folks. Another intense season of Formula 1 is in the bag and all we have to keep us occupied until March are the memories of a great season.

So why not capitalise on those memories of 2017 by voting for your best bits of the season?

In the polls below, vote for your driver of the year, as well as race and overtake of the season as nominated by our RealSport F1 writers.

Leave us a comment and maybe we will feature you in our write-up of the results!