F1 2019 Game: New Balance F1 Pro Series Grand Final Preview

The 2019 F1 New Balance Esports Pro Series
live Grand Final is set to take place this week at the Gfinity Arena in London.
The final race event of the
season commences on Wednesday, as the climax of the biggest ever season of F1 esports
comes to a close.
The Drivers’ Championship is super tight going into the finale, with Frederik Rasmussen (Red Bull), Jarno Opmeer (Renault) and Daniel Bereznay (Alfa Romeo) all having a mathematical chance of catching David Tonizza (Ferrari) at the top of the standings coming into the event.
READ MORE: F1 2021 - new rules and regulations will create a vastly different game
With two-time defending champion Brendon
Leigh out of contention, we are set to see a brand-new Driver Champion for the
first time.
As for the Teams’ Championship, four
of the official F1 Esports teams (Red Bull Racing Esports, Ferrari Driver
Academy Hublot Esports Team, Renault Sport Team Vitality and Alfa Romeo Racing
F1 Esports Team) all head into the Grand Final with a shot of claiming their
first ever title.
At the Gfinity Arena, three races will take place – Suzuka (Japan),
Austin (USA) and Interlagos (Brazil).
Just like the real life F1 format, 25 points is available for each race – meaning any racer within 75 points Ferrari’s David Tonizza can catch the 17-year-old Italian.
The total prize pool is $500,000 - so plenty is on the line for these sim racers.
Current New Balance F1 Esports standings
Current Driver Standings
- David Tonizza - Ferrari - 146 pts
- Frederik Rasmussen - Red Bull - 120 pts
- Jarno Opmeer - Renault - 103 pts
- Daniel Bereznay - Mercedes - 93 pts
- Marcel Kiefer - SportPesa Racing Point - 60 pts
- Brendon Leigh - Mercedes - 56 pts
- Bono Huis - McLaren - 55 pts
- Tino Naukkarinen - Williams - 46 pts
- Joni Tormala - Red Bull - 43 pts
- Cedric Thorne - Renault - 38 pts
- Salih Saltunc - Alfa Romeo - 34 pts
- Alvaro Carreton - Williams - 27 pts
- Enzo Bonito - McLaren - 26 pts
- Nicolas Longuet - Red Bull - 18 pts
- Patrik Holzmann - Toro Rosso - 11 pts
- Daniele Haddad - SportPesa Racing Point - 11
- Floris Wijers - Haas - 8 pts
- Patryk Krutyj - Mercedes - 6 pts
- Simon Weigang - Haas - 4 pts
- Cem Bolukbasi - Toro Rosso - 4 pts
- Manuel Biancolilla - Toro Rosso - 1 pts
- Martin Stefanko - Haas - 0 pts
- Lucas Blakely - SportPesa Racing Point - 0 pts
- Amos Laurito - Ferrari - 0 pts
- Jan Fehler - Haas - 0 pts
- Isaac Price - Williams - 0 pts
- Gianfranco - Ferrari - 0 pts
- Daniel Shields - Mercedes - 0 pts
READ MORE: Codemasters extend F1 partnership