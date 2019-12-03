F1 2019 Game: New Balance F1 Pro Series Grand Final Preview

The 2019 F1 New Balance Esports Pro Series

live Grand Final is set to take place this week at the Gfinity Arena in London.

The final race event of the

season commences on Wednesday, as the climax of the biggest ever season of F1 esports

comes to a close.

The Drivers’ Championship is super tight going into the finale, with Frederik Rasmussen (Red Bull), Jarno Opmeer (Renault) and Daniel Bereznay (Alfa Romeo) all having a mathematical chance of catching David Tonizza (Ferrari) at the top of the standings coming into the event.

With two-time defending champion Brendon

Leigh out of contention, we are set to see a brand-new Driver Champion for the

first time.

As for the Teams’ Championship, four

of the official F1 Esports teams (Red Bull Racing Esports, Ferrari Driver

Academy Hublot Esports Team, Renault Sport Team Vitality and Alfa Romeo Racing

F1 Esports Team) all head into the Grand Final with a shot of claiming their

first ever title.

At the Gfinity Arena, three races will take place – Suzuka (Japan),

Austin (USA) and Interlagos (Brazil).

Just like the real life F1 format, 25 points is available for each race – meaning any racer within 75 points Ferrari’s David Tonizza can catch the 17-year-old Italian.

The total prize pool is $500,000 - so plenty is on the line for these sim racers.

Current New Balance F1 Esports standings

Current Driver Standings

David Tonizza - Ferrari - 146 pts Frederik Rasmussen - Red Bull - 120 pts Jarno Opmeer - Renault - 103 pts Daniel Bereznay - Mercedes - 93 pts Marcel Kiefer - SportPesa Racing Point - 60 pts Brendon Leigh - Mercedes - 56 pts Bono Huis - McLaren - 55 pts Tino Naukkarinen - Williams - 46 pts Joni Tormala - Red Bull - 43 pts Cedric Thorne - Renault - 38 pts Salih Saltunc - Alfa Romeo - 34 pts Alvaro Carreton - Williams - 27 pts Enzo Bonito - McLaren - 26 pts Nicolas Longuet - Red Bull - 18 pts Patrik Holzmann - Toro Rosso - 11 pts Daniele Haddad - SportPesa Racing Point - 11 Floris Wijers - Haas - 8 pts Patryk Krutyj - Mercedes - 6 pts Simon Weigang - Haas - 4 pts Cem Bolukbasi - Toro Rosso - 4 pts Manuel Biancolilla - Toro Rosso - 1 pts Martin Stefanko - Haas - 0 pts Lucas Blakely - SportPesa Racing Point - 0 pts Amos Laurito - Ferrari - 0 pts Jan Fehler - Haas - 0 pts Isaac Price - Williams - 0 pts Gianfranco - Ferrari - 0 pts Daniel Shields - Mercedes - 0 pts

