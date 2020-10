(Photo credit: Jen_ross83)

Prior to the season starting, and even after the first race in Melbourne, there were strong concerns regarding overtaking for the 2017 season. It seemed that overtaking would be extremely limited, with some going as far as thinking it would be near impossible with wider cars and increased turbulence.

Despite some races where overtakes have been near to nothing, there have been some cracking, and well-earned manoeuvres this season.