2024 has only been here for two weeks, and there are already plenty of reasons to be excited if you are an FC 24 fan despite the recent drought of Ultimate Team content.

EA is preparing to introduce the highly anticipated Team of the Year promo to Ultimate Team in the coming days, with the vote now open after beginning on 8 January. Meanwhile, it's also an interesting time for Career Mode users, who will no doubt be playing with one eye on the transfer window, the real one, that is!

There are over 19,000 licensed players in FC 24, so the chances of seeing familiar names on the move between now and February are pretty high. As expected, the January window has got off to a relatively quiet start, but several Wonderkids are attracting interest. One of them is Oscar Zambrano, and in this article, we'll take a closer look at his profile and in-game stats.

Who is Oscar Zambrano in FC 24?

Most young talents in FC 24 have already established themselves as some of the best and most fun to use in the game, becoming popular among Career Mode players and communities. However, others can occasionally slip under the radar, like Oscar Zambrano.

click to enlarge + 2 Oscar Zambrano

The Ecuadorian sensation was first introduced in FIFA 22 as a 17-year-old with a 59 OVR and 74 potential, but those numbers have only grown since, with Zambrano possessing a much improved 69 rating and 82 potential in FC 24.

We anticipate his growth won't stop there either, as several clubs look to sign him this month, including Premier League trio Manchester United, Bournemouth, and Luton.

The defensive midfielder, who is often compared to fellow Ecuadorian Moises Caicedo, has racked up 48 senior appearances for LDU Quito, scoring one goal and assisting another. Zambrano is not known for his contribution in attack, but instead for his defensive work rate, often doing the dirty work in the middle of the park before looking to progress play with an impressive eye for a pass.

click to enlarge + 2 Oscar Zambrano

It's believed Zambrano is also on the brink of making his debut for the Ecuador national team, having represented the Under-20 side 14 times. If and when he moves on, we could see the 19-year-old become one of the next big prospects in FC 24 and beyond, with his OVR and potential likely to increase via future Squad Updates.

