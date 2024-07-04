FC 24 Path to Glory Knockouts Players Leaked

Rumors have been circulating regarding the next promo in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and it is set to include more Path to Glory players, this time being named, Path to Glory Knockouts, as both EURO 2024 and Copa America reach the Quarter Finals stage.

Several new players are expected to hit Ultimate Team on Friday, and they have all been leaked onto socials, with many huge names included!

Path to Glory Knockouts Players Leaked

A new promo is coming soon to Ultimate Team, with Path to Glory Knockouts set to replace Greats of the Game Team 2 on Friday, 5 July at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST).

Path to Glory has already featured in FC 24 Ultimate Team, dropping at the beginning of the EUROs with plenty of nations involved, however, as the tournaments have progressed, EA now has less choice of nations to choose from, which means they have to go all out on incredible players!

Path to Glory

Leaks have dropped onto socials via @FutPoliceLeaks, with 26 players set to come this week to Ultimate Team either in packs, SBCs, or Objectives.

Here are the players leaked to feature in Path to Glory Knockouts:

Name Club Nation Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr Portugal Diogo Jota Liverpool Portugal Matheus Nunes Manchester City Portugal Eduardo Camavinga Real Madrid France Marcus Thuram Inter Milan France Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid France Ollie Watkins Aston Villa England John Stones Manchester City England Conor Gallagher Chelsea England Kai Havertz Arsenal Germany Showing 1-10 of 26 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 « First

There are plenty of great names included in this leaked list, and we are hopeful that this promo lives up to the hype of the knockout stages of both of these prestigious tournaments!

Some of these players have recently transferred clubs or ended a loan spell, so we are excited to see whether EA drops their card with the latest club.

For example, Douglas Luiz has just made the move from Aston Villa to Juventus, so we would like to see the Brazilian as a Serie A player in the Path to Glory Knockouts promo!

Douglas Luiz Juventus

The same could be said for Facundo Pellistri who has ended his spell on loan at Granada, and will return to Manchester United after Copa America ends; this would be great to see the Uruguayan as a Premier League star.

The 26 players leaked are said to be both in packs and some available for SBCs and Objectives, meaning we could be getting one of these amazing players for FREE!

What do you think of the players leaked to feature in the next promo? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

