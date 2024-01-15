Stacking up coins has become easier throughout the years in Ultimate Team, but for those struggling ahead of Team of the Year, you could be sat on a gold mine.
Many players in FC 24 Ultimate Team are worth way more than you think, and we have a full list of bronze players that have spiked in price thanks to the brand-new Fast Forward Evolution.
Together we will go through the most expensive bronze cards in Ultimate Team, so you can check your club to see if you can make some coins ahead of Team of the Year!
Most expensive bronze players in FC 24 Ultimate Team
As the years have progressed, meta players and insane special cards have become the norm, but in old FIFA games, bronze cards used to hold incredible value.
The likes of Marvell Wynne, Emre Mor, and Mathis Bolly are just some of the most popular bronze cards in Ultimate Team history, and when times were simpler, they were costly in the game.
Nowadays the cost of bronze cards is low, however, you can still earn a decent chunk of money using the bronze pack method, and selling your assets thanks to Evolutions, with the Fast Forward EVO currently requiring a bronze centre-back.
We have a huge list of bronze players who are selling for a large price tag thanks to the latest Evolution, so check your clubs, because you could be all set for Team of the Year by shifting these players out of your Ultimate Team.
Note: Prices could change - prices listed as of 15/01/24 at 13:54 pm GMT.
Name
Club
Position
OVR
Price
Yllan Okou
AS Monaco
CB
63
10,000
Mario Gila
Lazio
CB
64
9,800
Michal Ozga
Jagiellonia
CB
55
8,500
Charlie O'Connell
Peterborough United
CB
53
5,500
Luke Chambers
Liverpool
LB
62
4,200
Tizian Zimmermann
Unterhaching
CB
56
9,400
Zak Johnson
Sunderland
CB
54
10,000
Guillem Molina
Osasuna
CB
64
10,000
Josh Tomlinson
Northampton Town
CB
50
9,800
Mamadou Jobe
Cambridge United
CB
52
2,600
Will Smith
Harrogate Town
CB
62
9,000
Karlo Tomasec
Univ. Craiova
CB
54
3,000
Jeremias James
Barracas Central
CB
64
8,900
Fabio Chiarodia
Borussia Monchengladbach
CB
62
6,000
Rafael Periera
Al Ain FC
CB
63
3,300
Ashley Phillips
Tottenham Hotspur
CB
60
5,100
Reuell Walters
Arsenal
RB
61
4,400
Malakai Reeve
Barrow
CB
51
2,400
Daan Dierckx
Standard Liege
CB
60
5,000
Murphy Bennett
Forest Green Rovers
CB
51
1,400
Evie Rabjohn
Manchester United
CB
61
1,400
Olivier Aertssen
Ajax
CB
63
2,000
Jarell Quansah
Liverpool
CB
62
3,000
Alex Murphy
Newcastle United
CB
62
2,400
Abdoulaye Bakayoko
Saint-Etienne
CB
64
1,400
Madi Monamay
Bayer Leverkusen
CB
60
1,000
Deji Elerewe
Charlton Athletic
CB
59
3,500
Mikayil Faye
FC Barcelona
CB
64
2,400
Santiago Visentin
Cittadella
CB
61
1,400
Harrison Sodje
Leyton Orient
LB
54
1,200
Pedro Gomes
Boavista
CB
60
2,200
Joe Mattock
Harrogate Town
CB
63
1,200
Now get searching through your club, because you could find some expensive gems in there, which can only help you with funds when Team of the Year drops in a couple of days!
