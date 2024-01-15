Check your club!

Stacking up coins has become easier throughout the years in Ultimate Team, but for those struggling ahead of Team of the Year, you could be sat on a gold mine.

Many players in FC 24 Ultimate Team are worth way more than you think, and we have a full list of bronze players that have spiked in price thanks to the brand-new Fast Forward Evolution.

Together we will go through the most expensive bronze cards in Ultimate Team, so you can check your club to see if you can make some coins ahead of Team of the Year!

Most expensive bronze players in FC 24 Ultimate Team

As the years have progressed, meta players and insane special cards have become the norm, but in old FIFA games, bronze cards used to hold incredible value.

The likes of Marvell Wynne, Emre Mor, and Mathis Bolly are just some of the most popular bronze cards in Ultimate Team history, and when times were simpler, they were costly in the game.

Nowadays the cost of bronze cards is low, however, you can still earn a decent chunk of money using the bronze pack method, and selling your assets thanks to Evolutions, with the Fast Forward EVO currently requiring a bronze centre-back.

We have a huge list of bronze players who are selling for a large price tag thanks to the latest Evolution, so check your clubs, because you could be all set for Team of the Year by shifting these players out of your Ultimate Team.

Note: Prices could change - prices listed as of 15/01/24 at 13:54 pm GMT.

Name Club Position OVR Price Yllan Okou AS Monaco CB 63 10,000 Mario Gila Lazio CB 64 9,800 Michal Ozga Jagiellonia CB 55 8,500 Charlie O'Connell Peterborough United CB 53 5,500 Luke Chambers Liverpool LB 62 4,200 Tizian Zimmermann Unterhaching CB 56 9,400 Zak Johnson Sunderland CB 54 10,000 Guillem Molina Osasuna CB 64 10,000 Josh Tomlinson Northampton Town CB 50 9,800 Mamadou Jobe Cambridge United CB 52 2,600 Will Smith Harrogate Town CB 62 9,000 Karlo Tomasec Univ. Craiova CB 54 3,000 Jeremias James Barracas Central CB 64 8,900 Fabio Chiarodia Borussia Monchengladbach CB 62 6,000 Rafael Periera Al Ain FC CB 63 3,300 Ashley Phillips Tottenham Hotspur CB 60 5,100 Reuell Walters Arsenal RB 61 4,400 Malakai Reeve Barrow CB 51 2,400 Daan Dierckx Standard Liege CB 60 5,000 Murphy Bennett Forest Green Rovers CB 51 1,400 Evie Rabjohn Manchester United CB 61 1,400 Olivier Aertssen Ajax CB 63 2,000 Jarell Quansah Liverpool CB 62 3,000 Alex Murphy Newcastle United CB 62 2,400 Abdoulaye Bakayoko Saint-Etienne CB 64 1,400 Madi Monamay Bayer Leverkusen CB 60 1,000 Deji Elerewe Charlton Athletic CB 59 3,500 Mikayil Faye FC Barcelona CB 64 2,400 Santiago Visentin Cittadella CB 61 1,400 Harrison Sodje Leyton Orient LB 54 1,200 Pedro Gomes Boavista CB 60 2,200 Joe Mattock Harrogate Town CB 63 1,200

Now get searching through your club, because you could find some expensive gems in there, which can only help you with funds when Team of the Year drops in a couple of days!

