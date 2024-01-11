FIFA Legend Set to Make FC 24 Comeback

Back where he belongs!

Despite the recent slump in Ultimate Team content, it's still set to be a very exciting start to the new year for FC 24.

Players have become disgruntled over the lack of Ultimate Team content in recent days, with the FC Versus: Fire & Ice promo failing to make an impact. Matters weren't helped when TOTW represented the only content drop on Wednesday, which is usually one of the busiest days of the week.

Although 2024 has started off slowly by EA's standards, TOTY is just around the corner, while one of football's greatest-ever players is set to return to FC 24 after a lengthy absence from the game.

FC 24 to welcome back FIFA great

Due to numerous reasons, we've had to say goodbye to quite a few players in FC 24 lately. Giorgio Chiellini is expected to exit the game after hanging up his boots last year, while the likes of Paul Pogba, Sandro Tonali, and Ivan Toney remain unavailable as they serve bans.

click to enlarge + 2 Giorgio Chiellini

It's not all doom and gloom, however, as one of the best centre-forwards to ever grace the pitch and feature in FIFA is set to make a return. Luis Suarez has joined former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba at MLS side Inter Miami, which means he will be added to FC 24 for the very first time.

The striker, who also played for Liverpool and Atletico Madrid, was originally removed from FIFA 23 in January last year after moving to the Brazilian league, which does not have an official license in the game. It means Suarez has been absent ever since, but after completing a transfer to Miami, the 36-year-old will finally be playable once again.

Spending several years as one of the highest-rated players in FIFA, Suarez's biggest rating came in FIFA 17 when he was handed an incredible 92 OVR. As a result, he became a popular pick among Ultimate Team and Career Mode fans, serving as a luxurious acquisition for those aiming for glory with their teams in both modes.

click to enlarge + 2 Luis Suarez

Suarez was 84-rated at the time of his removal from FIFA 23, but we won't be surprised if he is the same or slightly lower when he returns to FC 24 via a future Squad Update.

