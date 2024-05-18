How to Complete FC 24 TOTS Takefusa Kubo SBC, Costs & Solutions

The TOTS Takefusa Kubo SBC from FC 24 is now available, offering players an opportunity to acquire an impressive card of the Real Sociedad and Japanese star.

In this guide, we will provide you with the necessary steps to efficiently and swiftly complete the SBC for TOTS Takefusa Kubo.

By following these instructions, you will be able to obtain this exceptional card promptly and potentially enhance your squad with some TOTS LaLiga and TOTS LIGA F cards.

TOTS Takefusa Kubo SBC Cheapest Solutions

A fresh SBC has been released in Ultimate Team, unveiling a remarkable TOTS card. This particular card is ideal for those with a La Liga team. TOTS Takefusa Kubo boasts a 92 OVR rating and showcases impressive stats including 95 Pace, 95 Dribbling, 90 Passing, and 88 Shooting.

Additionally, this card is equipped with the Technical+, Pinged Pass+, and Power Shot+ PlayStyle+. Obtaining this card requires the submission of just two squads.

Top Form

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

LaLiga

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player LaLiga EA Sports

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

LaLiga

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Upon successfully submitting the necessary squad, you will have the opportunity to acquire the TOTS Takefusa Kubo card and include it in your squad for approximately 65k coins.

Are you planning on completing this Takefusa Kubo TOTS SBC and enhancing your La Liga squad with another exceptional card? Share your thoughts in the comments section!

