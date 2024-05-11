How to Complete FC 24 TOTS Mbemba SBC, Costs & Solutions

The Team of the Season remains impressive, and EA has recently unveiled two fresh squads in FC 24 Ultimate Team, featuring the Ligue 1 and D1 Arkema TOTS teams that can now be obtained from packs.

Alongside them, there is remarkable content introduced in the game mode, which includes a brand-new TOTS Mbemba SBC.

We are here to provide you with the most cost-effective solutions to successfully complete this challenge and get the Marseille defender!

TOTS Mbemba SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has recently launched a fresh SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team, introducing Marseille’s star Chancel Mbemba as a Team of the Season player! The talented Congolese international had an exceptional season with his club.

Mbemba has been given an excellent 91-rated TOTS player item, with some top stats to match, including 87 Pace, 91 Defending, 92 Physical, 95 Reactions, 99 Jumping, 93 Standing Tackle, and 91 Shot Power which are great stats for a solid CB.

Additionally, the Marseille player showcases the Long Ball Pass PlayStyle+, Intercept PlayStyle+, and Aerial PlayStyle+.

Having gained an understanding of the player you are about to include in your team, it becomes crucial to examine the lone SBC requirement and identify the most cost-effective alternatives to fulfill it.

Chancel Mbemba

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Chancel Mbemba SBC

Reward:

Ligue 1 TOTS Chancel Mbemba

After you have submitted the required squad for this SBC, you will be able to acquire TOTS Mbemba and include the Congolese defender in your Ultimate Team. It will cost you just 25k coins!

Kindly inform us in the comments section if you plan on including TOTS Mbemba in your Ultimate Team!

