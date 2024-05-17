The FC 24 TOTS Alba Redondo SBC is here and gives players the chance to earn a spectacular card of the Barcelona star and World Cup winner.

In this article, we will tell you how to complete the SBC for TOTS Alba Redondo easily and quickly, so you can get your hands on this great card as fast as possible and hopefully get some TOTS LaLiga and TOTS LIGA F cards in your squad.

TOTS Alba Redondo SBC Cheapest Solutions

A new SBC has arrived at Ultimate Team, and it introduces yet another great TOTS card. This card is perfect if you have a La Liga team or a full Spanish squad.

TOTS Alba Redondo has a 91 OVR and possesses some spectacular attributes such as 93 Pace, 92 Dribbling, and 91 Shooting.

Furthermore, this card also possesses the Tiki Taka+, Technical+, and Quick Step+ PlayStyle+.

To earn this card you only need to submit one squad.

Alba Redondo

Requirements:

Spain Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Alba Redondo

Rewards:

91 OVR TOTS Alba Redondo

After submitting the required squad you will be able to redeem the TOTS Alba Redondo card and add it to your squad for around 23k coins.

Will you be completing this Alba Redondo TOTS SBC, and adding yet another great card to your La Liga squad? Let us know in the comments below!

Ligue 1 TOTS Out Now | D1 Arkema TOTS Out Now | La Liga TOTS Players Leaked | How to Complete FC 24 Icon Ronaldo SBC | TOTS Pedro Goncalves Objective Guide | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game