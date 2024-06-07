How to Complete FC 24 Showdown Ryan Christie SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA Sports just released the FC 24 Showdown Ryan Christie SBC, introducing yet another great Showdown card to Ultimate Team that players can add to their squad.

So let's take a look at the fastest and cheapest way to complete the FC 24 Showdown Ryan Christie SBC.

Showdown Ryan Christie SBC Cheapest Solutions

The FC 24 Showdown Ryan Christie SBC has just arrived at the game, giving players a chance to earn a great card from the Scottish midfielder, which is something you want to get your hands on if you are a big Bournemouth supporter.

This Showdown Ryan Christie SBC card has some astonishing attributes, such as 96 pace, 94 dribbling, 95 physical, 92 shooting, and 91 passing.

Ryan Christie SBC Card Attributes

It's a great card to add to your Ultimate team, especially if you have a Premier League quad. Furthermore, you only need to submit one squad to get your hands on it.

Ryan Christie

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Ryan Christie

Reward:

Showdown Ryan Christie SBC card

Once you have submitted this squad, you will be able to add the spectacular Showdown Ryan Christie SBC card to your Ultimate Team squad, for around 55.8K coins.

Will you be completing this latest SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

