How to Complete FC 24 Showdown Dzsenifer Marozsán SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has launched the Showdown SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team in anticipation of the UEFA Women's Champions League Final match-up featuring Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais.

In the following sections, we will examine Dzsenifer Marozsán’s official rating, statistics, and the most cost-effective methods to finish his SBC and incorporate the CAM into your Ultimate Team roster!

Showdown Dzsenifer Marozsán SBC Cheapest Solutions

Currently, TOTS holds a prominent position in Ultimate Team. However, EA has recently introduced two fresh Showdown SBCs to complement it. By completing a single Squad Building Challenge, players can acquire Lyon's Dzsenifer Marozsán, who joins Barcelona's Irene Paredes as a Showdown item.

Dzsenifer Marozsán, similar to Irene Paredes, has received a 93-rated Showdown card with impressive attributes such as 91 Pace, 90 Shooting, 93 Passing, 94 Dribbling, and 89 Physical.

In the event that Lyon emerges victorious in the UEFA Women's Champions League Final, Marozsán’s overall rating will receive a boost of +2 due to her Showdown status.

Additionally, the German midfielder showcases Five-Star Skill Moves and three PlayStyles+, including Dead Ball, Incisive Pass, and Technical. With this player in mind for your Ultimate Team, let's now explore the steps to finish the Showdown Dzsenifer Marozsán SBC!

Germany

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Germany

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS and TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Germany

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

After submitting the necessary squads, you will have the opportunity to include Showdown Dzsenifer Marozsán in your Ultimate Team by spending approximately 140K coins.

Are you planning to complete this SBC, or are you considering Irene Paredes as an alternative? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section!

