Haaland About to Dethrone Mbappe in EA FC 24

Get ready, FIFA fans, as EA Sports FC is just around the corner, and exciting changes are on the horizon.

With the highly anticipated release approaching, rumors have been swirling about a potential new cover star for the game. The latest leak suggests a significant alteration in this aspect of the franchise.

LATEST- Haaland over Mbappe cover star

Rewind back to FIFA 21,22 and 23, Paris Saint-Germain's superstar, Kylian Mbappe, has graced the cover of the FIFA franchise, captivating fans worldwide. However, it appears that the upcoming installment, EA Sports FC 24, will bring a fresh face to the forefront.

Mbappe to be replaced!

According to a report from French online outlet Dealabs Magazine and @DonkTrading, Mbappe is set to be replaced on the cover by none other than football's generational talent, Erling Haaland. Haaland, who recently made his mark at Manchester City winning the UEFA Champions League, is set to take center stage on both the standard and Ultimate Editions (with 30 other players in the ultimate edition) of the game.

Haaland to replace Mbappe as cover star!

While EA Sports has yet to officially confirm this news, the possibility of Haaland stepping into the spotlight aligns with his status as one of the most promising talents in the world of football.

As Mbappe's future remains uncertain, his potential absence from the EA Sports FC cover seems increasingly likely. While we await official confirmation and an accompanying image, it's important to remember that new eras often call for new figureheads. Imagining Haaland representing the game's front is a thrilling prospect that fans are eager to see come to fruition.

Stay tuned for more updates as EA Sports prepares to unveil the exciting world of EA Sports FC, where thrilling gameplay and captivating cover stars unite in the ultimate football gaming experience.

