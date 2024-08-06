UFL Release Date and Early Acess Revealed

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

UFL is one of the most anticipated game projects, as the Cristiano Ronaldo-backed game promises to deliver a fun and fair-to-play gaming experience, that can be a breath of fresh air for the industry.

After two successful open betas, and an investment round that took place in December of 2023, where $40 million where raised for the development of the game, UFL has finally revealed its official release date.

UFL will officially launch on 12 September 2024, with the game being available for the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 platforms.

Before the game's launch players will have the chance to purchase pre-order packs, which include an exclusive customization set, and also seven days of early access.

This offers players the chance to start playing the game on Wednesday, 5 September, allowing players to start griding the game and assembling their squad, which will give them a considerable advantage over the players that only start playing seven days later.

Strikerz Inc. CEO, Eugene Nashilov, had the following to say about the title launch:

"We’re thrilled to launch UFL on September 12. We can’t wait for gamers around the world to enjoy it and we thank them for the invaluable feedback they’ve provided us during two phases of Open Beta testing."

"The launch of UFL is a landmark moment in our journey, however, we equally realise that this is just the beginning. We’ll be constantly & regularly updating the UFL gaming experience for all the fans around the world.’"

We Finally Have Some Competition

The UFL launch also means that EA Sports FC now has some competition in the market, which is something fans have been begging for, and after an underwhelming Ultimate Team deep dive, UFL has a great chance of rivaling FC 25.

UFL will be released almost two weeks before FC 25, giving them a lot of time to captivate players and showcase why they are the best football video game in the market.

It's ingenuous to think that UFL can simply become a more popular game than FC 25 in the blink of an eye, as the EA FC player base is huge and very loyal, even if a majority of it is always complaining about the game.

However, this is still a golden opportunity for UFL to reach a large audience, showcase its product, and perhaps even convert some EA FC fans. If the gameplay is good and the game modes are entertaining, there is no reason for the UFL launch not to be a big success.

Becoming a true challenger to EA FC will take time, but UFL has a chance to show they are a legitimate player in the market and an alternative for those who aren't happy with the EA Sports product.

Will you be playing UFL once it's released? Let us know in the comments below!

UFL: Everything you need to know | Check out what UFL is all about | Cristiano Ronaldo Makes UFL Investment Ahead of Launch | UFL Licenses - ALL partner clubs for the new game | UFL Gameplay offering shows HUGE potential | UFL Stadiums SHOWCASED in behind the scenes video