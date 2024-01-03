FC 24: How to complete Winter Wildcards Stones SBC - Costs & Solutions

The general.

As the new year begins, Winter Wildcards comes to an end, and there are just a few more days until a brand-new promo is released in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

With that being said, EA is making sure that no stones are unturned, which is ironic for this SBC drop, as John Stones is now available in Ultimate Team via Squad Building Challenge.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions for the Winter Wildcards Stones SBC, so you can add the Manchester City man to your Ultimate Team.

Winter Wildcards Stones SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped the latest Winter Wildcards SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and Manchester City's John Stones is now available in the game.

click to enlarge + 4 Winter Wildcards Stones

The Winter Wildcards promo has provided FC 24 players with tons of content over the festive period, and Stones is the penultimate Squad Building Challenge available for players to complete.

He has been given an 89-rated CDM Winter Wildcards item, which comes with some fantastic stats including 89 defending, 85 dribbling, and 84 passing, in addition to the Block PlayStyle+!

Chemistry links won't be an issue with Stones, as he links with some of the best players in the game, whether that be his Manchester City or England teammates.

Now that you know the kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Winter Wildcards John Stones SBC!

Manchester City

Requirements:

Manchester City Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 82

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Manchester City

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

England

Requirements:

England Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 England

Reward:

Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Premier League

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted all of the necessary squads for this SBC, you will be able to add Winter Wildcards Stones to your Ultimate Team for around 190.8k coins!

Tips & Guides for New Players | Title Update 7 Leaks With New Face Scans | EA Drop VAR Hint For FC 24 Successor | Best FC 24 Wonderkids | How to do the Griddy in FC 24 | Best Sliders for Realistic Gameplay

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.