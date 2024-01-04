FC 24: How to complete Winter Wildcards Icon Trezeguet SBC - Costs & Solutions

The final Winter Wildcard SBC!

The final Winter Wildcards Squad Building Challenge has dropped, as the wonderful festive promo comes to an end.

Winter Wildcards has provided FC 24 players lots of content to get stuck into over the winter period, and EA has released the final gift.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions for the Winter Wildcards Icon David Trezeguet so that you can add the French Icon to your Ultimate Team.

Winter Wildcards Icon Trezeguet cheapest solutions

EA has just released the final SBC of the Winter Wildcards promo, with France World Cup winner David Trezeguet receiving an upgraded Winter Wildcards item, which is available now via SBC.

click to enlarge + 7 Winter Wildcards Icon Trezeguet

The French striker played for several clubs including Monaco and Juventus, where he scored many goals, and EA has given him an 88-rated Winter Wildcards Icon card.

Trezeguet has a bunch of great stats including 88 dribbling, 86 passing, 84 pace, 83 shooting, and 82 defending. He also has the Relentless Physical PlayStyle+!

Chemistry for Trezeguet is not an issue, as all Icons in FC 24 Ultimate Team receive full chemistry in any squad, and also give their teammates a chemistry boost!

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Winter Wildcards Icon Trezeguet SBC!

Born Legend

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Players Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Players Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 79

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 On a Loan

Reward:

Winter Wildcards Icon David Trezeguet 5-Match Loan

Bianconeri

Requirements:

Juventus Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Bianconeri

Reward:

Small Electrum Players Pack

Les Bleus

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Les Bleus

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 League Legend

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted all of the squads needed for this SBC, you will be able to add 88-rated Winter Wildcards Icon David Trezeguet to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC will set you back around 101k coins!

