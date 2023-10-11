FC 24: Ligue 1 September POTM vote out now!

FC 24 has started off brilliantly, with tons of content for players to get their hands on.

EA has just released the nominees for the Ligue 1 September POTM, which features two goalkeepers and a striker. The winner of this award will receive an SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team, so without further ado, let's see who the nominees are, and how to vote.

Ligue 1 September POTM Nominees

There are three players included in the Ligue 1 September Player of the Month vote, two of which are preventing the ball from finding the net, whilst the other is doing everything in his power to beat the keeper.

Each player has been a credit to their team throughout September and is worthy of winning the vote, so let's see who is involved.

Marco Bizot - Stade Brestois

Dutch goalkeeper Marco Bizot is the first player included in the Ligue 1 September POTM vote. In three September matches, Bizot kept two clean sheets against Lyon and Rennes. He also made 11 saves in three games, with six coming in a 2-1 away win to Reims.

click to enlarge + 4 Marco Bizot

Marcin Bulka - OGC Nice

Marcin Bulka is the second goalkeeper featured in the Ligue 1 September POTM vote and also earned two clean sheets during the month. OGC Nice beat Strasbourg, PSG, and AS Monaco in their three matches in September, with Bulka making just four saves.

click to enlarge + 4 Marcin Bulka

Terem Moffi - OGC Nice

From one end of the pitch to the other, we have the final player included in the Ligue 1 September POTM vote, which is another OGC Nice player, Terem Moffi. The Nigerian striker was in fine form during September, scoring three times and getting one assist. Three of those goal contributions were in a 3-2 away win against PSG, which earned Moffi an in-form in the very first TOTW of FC 24!

click to enlarge + 4 Terem Moffi

Ligue 1 September POTM and how to vote

The Ligue 1 September POTM has a simple voting process that only takes a minute to complete.

EA posted a video on Twitter, with highlights of the nominees' performances during September, and a link to the Ligue 1 voting website.

click to enlarge + 4 Ligue 1 POTM vote

From here, you will be able to vote on which player you would like to receive an SBC in FC 24, or who you believe deserves the Ligue 1 September Player of the Month award!

