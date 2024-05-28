FC 24 Ultimate TOTS Leaks

The Team of the Season promo is coming to an end, with the final TOTS release coming to FC 24 Ultimate Team this week!

Blue cards have dominated Ultimate Team for over a month, and EA is planning to end the promo with a bang, with Ultimate TOTS the final installment of the campaign, and leaks have started to appear for the players set to feature in the squad.

Ultimate TOTS LEAKED

EA is set to release the Ultimate Team of the Season on Friday, May 31 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST), as the final drop of the TOTS campaign, re-releasing the best players from the promo which has taken over Ultimate Team.

The Ultimate TOTS is the final chance players have to pack some of the best blue cards in the game, and EA will not hold back when it comes to content to round off the promo.

Vinicius Jr

So far, these are the players who have been leaked to be included in the Ultimate TOTS:

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami - 97 OVR)

Caroline Graham Hansen (Barcelona - 97 OVR)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid - 97 OVR)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr - 96 OVR)

Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid - 96 OVR)

Already the Ultimate TOTS squad is looking fantastic, and there are plenty more players expected to be leaked within the coming days.

EA will likely release a bunch of SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions alongside the Ultimate TOTS promo, with the best of the best TOTS cards included, giving players the chance to upgrade their Ultimate Team squads massively!

Which other players would you like to see included in the Ultimate Team of the Season? Let us know in the comments below!

