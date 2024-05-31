FC 24 Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Evolutions Guide

The final stage of Team of the Season has begun, and Ultimate TOTS is in full swing, with over 30 players available in packs right now.

On top of that, EA has released a bunch of new content including a new Evolution, with players able to upgrade a silver card by +25 OVRs; the Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Evolution looks incredible, and we have a guide to completing it.

Ultimate TOTS Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving.

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, provide you with three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not everyone in the game will fit into this category.

Whether you decide to pick a player from your favorite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them.

Here are the requirements you need for the Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Evolution:

Overall: Max. 70

Pace: Max. 78

Dribbling: Max. 74

Physical: Max. 74

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 7

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 0

Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Requirements

Best players for the Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Adama Traore or Albert Gudmundsson, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Hakon Arnar Haraldsson (Lille - 70 OVR)

Our first pick for the Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Evolution is Icelandic forward Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, who looks incredible in this Evolution. Upgrading to a 95 OVR, Haraldsson has some unbelievable stats including, 96 pace, 90 shooting, 87 passing, 99 dribbling, 78 defending, and 93 physical, and also can play at striker or right-wing.

Andrey Santos (Strasbourg/Nott'm Forest - 70 OVR)

Our next pick for the Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Evolution is Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos, who has two club options to choose from. His Nottingham Forest card is much harder to get, however, either card looks great in this Evolution, upgrading to a 95 OVR once again. His stats include 95 pace, 81 shooting, 86 passing, 98 dribbling, 83 defending, and 92 physical, making for a great well-rounded CM.

Jonathan de Guzman (Sparta Rotterdam - 69 OVR)

Our final choice for the Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Evolution is Dutch midfielder and former Premier League player, Jonathan de Guzman, who upgrades to a 94 OVR with this new EVO. His stats increase to 85 pace, 96 shooting, 92 passing, 98 dribbling, 77 defending, and 86 physical. This is a great blast from the past Evolution for all those players who have enjoyed Ultimate Team for several years.

How to complete the Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +25 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +12

Shooting: +15

Dribbling: +20

Physical: +12

PlayStyle+ Rapid

Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Passing: +15

Dribbling: +5

Defending: +8

Skill Moves: +1*

PlayStyle: Intercept

Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +8

Passing: +5

Defending: +12

PlayStyle: Incisive Pass

PlayStyle+: First Touch

Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Level 3

Level 4 Challenges:

Play 4 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 4 Rewards:

Shooting: +10

Physical: +12

Weak Foot: +1*

Skill Moves: +1*

PlayStyle: Tiki Taka

PlayStyle+: Press Proven

Ultimate TOTS Glow Up Level 4

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO, your player will have evolved by +25 OVRs

Will you be completing this Evolution? Let us know in the comments below.

