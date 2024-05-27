FC 24 How to complete Ultimate Birthday Icon Zanetti SBC, Costs & Solutions

Team of the Season continues to throw surprises in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has added a new SBC into the game mode with Ultimate Birthday Icon Javier Zanetti now available.

This new SBC is out now in Ultimate Team and we have the cheapest solutions so you can add UT Birthday Icon Zanetti to your squad.

Ultimate Birthday Icon Zanetti SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Javier Zanetti's Ultimate Birthday Icon items now being made available for players to complete.

Players have the choice of both of Zanetti's UT Birthday cards with the only difference between the two being five-star skill moves on one, and a five-star weak foot on the other.

Ultimate Birthday Icon Zanetti Player Pick

Zanetti has a 92-rated card with some great stats including, 92 pace, 87 passing, 87 dribbling, 90 defending, and 83 physical, and he can play at RB, RWB, LB, and CM.

The Argentine also possesses the Whipped Pass PlayStyle+, as well as the Relentless PlayStyle+.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11

Squad:

Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11

Squad:

Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

On a Loan

Reward:

Ultimate Birthday Icon Loan Zanetti (5 Matches)

Nerazzurri

Requirements:

Inter Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Nerazzurri

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

La Albiceleste

Requirements:

Argentina Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

La Albiceleste

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

League Finesse

Requirements:

Serie A Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

League Finesse

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Once you have submitted all of the squads needed for this SBC, you can add Ultimate Birthday Icon Javier Zanetti to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC costing around 195k coins to complete.

Will you be completing the Ultimate Birthday Icon Zanetti SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

