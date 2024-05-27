FC 24 How to complete Ultimate Birthday Icon Zanetti SBC, Costs & Solutions

FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon Zanetti SBC
By Nathan SalmonSenior Football Writer

FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon Zanetti SBC

Team of the Season continues to throw surprises in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has added a new SBC into the game mode with Ultimate Birthday Icon Javier Zanetti now available.

This new SBC is out now in Ultimate Team and we have the cheapest solutions so you can add UT Birthday Icon Zanetti to your squad.

Ultimate Birthday Icon Zanetti SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Javier Zanetti's Ultimate Birthday Icon items now being made available for players to complete.

Players have the choice of both of Zanetti's UT Birthday cards with the only difference between the two being five-star skill moves on one, and a five-star weak foot on the other.

FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon Zanetti SBC
expand image
Ultimate Birthday Icon Zanetti Player Pick

Zanetti has a 92-rated card with some great stats including, 92 pace, 87 passing, 87 dribbling, 90 defending, and 83 physical, and he can play at RB, RWB, LB, and CM.

The Argentine also possesses the Whipped Pass PlayStyle+, as well as the Relentless PlayStyle+.

Born Legend

Requirements:

  • Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11
  • Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11

Squad:

FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon Zanetti SBC
expand image
Born Legend

Reward:

  • Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

  • Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11
  • Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11

Squad:

FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon Zanetti SBC
expand image
Rising Star

Reward:

  • Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

  • Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon Zanetti SBC
expand image
On a Loan

Reward:

  • Ultimate Birthday Icon Loan Zanetti (5 Matches)

Nerazzurri

Requirements:

  • Inter Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
  • Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon Zanetti SBC
expand image
Nerazzurri

Reward:

  • Mixed Players Pack

La Albiceleste

Requirements:

  • Argentina Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
  • Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon Zanetti SBC
expand image
La Albiceleste

Reward:

  • Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

League Finesse

Requirements:

  • Serie A Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
  • Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon Zanetti SBC
expand image
League Finesse

Reward:

  • Prime Electrum Players Pack

Once you have submitted all of the squads needed for this SBC, you can add Ultimate Birthday Icon Javier Zanetti to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC costing around 195k coins to complete.

Will you be completing the Ultimate Birthday Icon Zanetti SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

Serie A TOTS Out Now | NWSL TOTS Out Now | TOTS Zirkzee Objective Guide | How to Complete UT Birthday Icon Pirlo SBC | How to Complete Champions Corner Evolution | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game

This Article's Topics

Explore new topics and discover content that's right for you!

EA Sports FC