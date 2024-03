FC 24: How to complete Ultimate Birthday Icon Socrates SBC - Costs & Solutions

This incredible CAM could be yours!

15 Mar 2024 7:27 PM +00:00

It's officially celebration time as the Ultimate Birthday promo arrives in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has just released one of the first Ultimate Birthday SBCs to kick things off in style.

Former Brazilian midfielder Socrates is now available as an SBC, with his impressive Ultimate Birthday item becoming available for all players to earn.

The Ultimate Birthday promo is set to be a popular one and many will be quick to get their hands on this particular card, so why don't you join the party as we go through the cheapest solutions to the Ultimate Birthday Socrates SBC?

Ultimate Birthday Icon Socrates SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team as part of the Ultimate Birthday promo, with Brazilian legend Socrates receiving a special Ultimate Birthday Icons card.

Socrates has an incredible 92-rated Ultimate Birthday item with some insane stats, including 90 pace, 91 shooting, 92 passing, 93 dribbling, and 85 physical. He also comes with the Incisive Pass and Technical PlayStyles+.

click to enlarge + 15 Ultimate Birthday Icon Socrates

As part of the Ultimate Birthday promo, featured players either possess Five-Star Skill Moves or Five-Star Weak Foot, but in Socrates' case, he has both!

There are 14 SBCs to submit for this card to be redeemed, so let's get to it and check out the cheapest solutions so you can add Ultimate Birthday Socrates to your Ultimate Team.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Min. 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

click to enlarge + 15 Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Min. 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

click to enlarge + 15 Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 15 On a Loan

Reward:

Ultimate Birthday Icon Socrates 5-match loan

Top-notch

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 15 Top-notch

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Brazil

Requirements:

Brazil Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 15 Brazil

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 15 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 15 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 15 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 15 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Rare Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 15 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Rare Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 15 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 15 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 15 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

click to enlarge + 15 90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Gold Players Pack

Once all of the required squads have been submitted, you will be able to add Ultimate Birthday Icon Socrates to your team for around 1.53M coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

