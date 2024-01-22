FC 24: TOTY Visionary Evolutions Guide

A huge CDM upgrade!

Team of the Year is here and EA is not holding back with content during the greatest promo of the year!

SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions have taken over Ultimate Team, amongst the release of some insane TOTY cards into packs, and a new EVO is available now!

The TOTY Visionary Evolution allows players to upgrade a CDM by +12 OVRs, so let's check out the complete guide to the brand-new Evolution that is out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

TOTY Visionary Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for 100,000k coins or 500 FC Points!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the TOTY Visionary Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every CDM in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the TOTY Visionary Evolution.

Overall: Max. 77

Pace: Max. 82

Physical: Max. 88

Dribbling: Max. 82

Position: CDM

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 0

Best players for the TOTY Visionary Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the TOTY Visionary Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Declan Rice, or Rodri, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart - 75 OVR)

Our first suggestion for the TOTY Visionary Evolution is Stuttgart's centre-back, Hiroki Ito. The Japanese player can play in both the CB, and the CDM position, and upgrades to an 87 OVR once put into the Evolution. His stats also increase massively, becoming one of the best defenders in the game, with 89 pace, 84 defending, and 86 physical. Ito will be difficult to get past, and have the pace to keep up with TOTY strikers!

Jeffrey Schlupp (Crystal Palace - 76 OVR)

Our second option for the TOTY Visionary Evolution is Crystal Palace and Ghana midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp, who looks like a fantastic CDM once put into this EVO. Schlupp increases to an 88 OVR, with 90 pace, 86 dribbling, 81 defending, and 87 physical, which will be incredibly overpowered. As a Premier League player, the Ghanian will likely fit in many squads too.

Lorenzo Faravelli (Independiente del Valle - 76 OVR)

The final player we have picked for the TOTY Visionary Evolution is a CONMEBOL Libertadores player, who looks like a brilliant midfielder if you can fit him into your Ultimate Team. Lorenzo Farevelli increases to an 88 OVR with 89 pace, 75 shooting, 81 passing, 85 dribbling, 80 defending, and 82 physical. The Argentinian looks like a solid well-rounded CM/CDM after this Evolution and will be a lesser-used player if you are after a unique pick.

How to complete the TOTY Visionary Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +12 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the TOTY Visionary Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Dribbling: +2

Physical: +4

Vision: +10

Crossing: +7

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Dribbling: +2

Physical: +4

Short Passing: +10

Long Passing: +10

Defensive Awareness: +5

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Dribbling: +2

Weak Foot: +1*

Interceptions: +8

Defensive Awareness: +5

Level 4 Challenges:

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 4 Rewards:

Pace: +4

Dribbling: +4

Physical: +4

Standing Tackle: +10

PlayStyle+: Anticipate

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the TOTY Visionary Evolution, and upgraded your player by +12 OVRs!

