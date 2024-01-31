FC 24 TOTY Messi Glitch Has ENDED Ultimate Team

Did you get Messi?

Team of the Year is coming to an end, with a bunch of players still available in packs, but EA has made a huge mistake!

Glitches and bugs have become an expectation in Ultimate Team since the release of FC 24 in September 2023, but this one tops them all, and could potentially ruin the game.

EA has to act quickly now to rectify their mistake, and with the entire community watching, what will happen next is a mystery to all.

FC 24 TOTY Messi pack glitch

Team of the Year has seen a flurry of content within Ultimate Team ranging from packs, SBCs, Evolutions, and Objectives, and fans have been loving getting stuck into all that TOTY has had to offer.

A new SBC released on 30 January at 6 pm GMT, which was a real treat for fans who were expecting a new 86+ Player Pick to bolster their Ultimate Team, and they managed to do just that.

Unfortunately so did everyone else, and EA's massive mistake has made it so that 'half of the community' has TOTY Messi.

click to enlarge + 2 86+ TOTY Leagues Player Pick

The TOTY Messi mistake

Yesterday's events can only be described as the biggest mess-up of the year.

EA released the 86+ Player Pick which only included players from the leagues represented in TOTY, giving fans the extra chance of finding a rare blue card.

The pick assigned a league for each of the three slots, including all the leagues represented in Team of the Year.

Then the pick selects an 86+ player from that league for each slot, but the catch is, the MLS has only one player above the rating of 86, that being Team of the Year Messi!

Messi is considered one of the rarest players in the game, and should remain that way, costing around 9 million UT coins before the player pick released, but now many players in the community will be using the Argentine forward for Weekend League's to come, putting those who didn't complete the SBC at a huge disadvantage.

click to enlarge + 2 TOTY Messi Price

EA's reaction

EA was quick to remove the SBC from Ultimate Team, claiming in a statement on the @EASFCDirect account which read:

"We have identified an issue with the 86+ TOTY Leagues SBC, as a result we have disabled the SBC."

This tweet has been viewed over 6.9 million times in less than 24 hours, with a huge reaction from big names in the FC 24 community also responding.

EA has yet to release any further information on the matter.

Community response

The reaction to the post released by EA has been huge, and some of the biggest names in the community have voiced their opinion on matters.

@DonkTrading said: "FREE MESSI FOR EVERYONE THEN?"

Whilst @Bullardiniho3 also expressed his desires for a TOTY Messi card by saying: "You HAVE to balance out this mistake by either giving everyone Messi or removing the Messi, simple as."

Another user @FUT_Rory also said: "Only fair that everyone gets a free Messi now.

"Anyone that didn't is now at a MAJOR disadvantage."

There is still no news on what will happen next, but we will update this post when necessary.

Will all players receive a free TOTY Messi, or will no action be taken by EA?

