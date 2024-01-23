FC 24: How to complete TOTY Icon Sawa - Costs & Solutions

This card is ridiculously good!

Team of the Year is here, and EA has gone all out on the content to start the year off with a bang!

Amongst the frenzy of TOTY, EA released a bunch of cards into packs, thrown out objectives and Evolutions, and dropped new SBCs into FC 24 Ultimate Team.

A new SBC is now available and Japanese Icon Homare Sawa has been given a TOTY Icon item, which looks insane, so let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the TOTY Icon Sawa SBC!

TOTY Icon Sawa SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC and it is insane! Homare Sawa has been given a TOTY Icon card, which is one of the best central midfield cards in the game.

click to enlarge + 11 TOTY Icon Sawa

The Japanese Icon has an incredible 93-rated card with amazing stats including 93 passing, 93 dribbling, 88 shooting, 86 pace, 85 defending, and 80 physical! Sawa also comes with the Press Proven+ and Relentless+ PlayStyles.

Sawa's TOTY Icon item is to celebrate the midfielder captaining Japan to the 2011 Women's World Cup victory in Germany.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be getting by completing this SBC, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the mammoth that is the TOTY Icon Sawa SBC!

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11

Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 On a Loan

Reward:

TOTY Icon Homare Sawa 5-Match Loan

Top-notch

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 Top-notch

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 11 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted all of the squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add the incredible TOTY Icon Homare Sawa to your Ultimate Team!

This SBC is an expensive one, which is completely understandable given the player available, and will set you back around 1.21M coins to complete.

