FC 24: TOTW 26 Out Tonight

It's time for new TOTW cards!

13 Mar 2024 12:14 PM +00:00

EA has ensured that there is a plethora of content available for players to enjoy in Ultimate Team with the Showdown Series in full swing, and as we reach the middle of the week, players can anticipate even more excitement, with TOTW 26 dropping tonight!

The newest Team of the Week is on its way to FC 24 Ultimate Team, showcasing 18 new players as informs. These players will be recognised for their outstanding performances during the weekend's football matches.

In this piece, we will present all the information regarding TOTW 26, including the projected players and their expected stats. Let's explore the potential players you may discover in your packs this evening!

The release date for the upcoming TOTW 26 is set for Wednesday, 13 March at 6 pm GMT.

The players featured in this week's release will be in packs for seven days until TOTW 27 takes over. If you have a specific TOTW 26 player in mind for your squad, the countdown will begin on Wednesday 13 March.

click to enlarge + 2 Leon Goretzka

EA has recently increased the minimum rating requirement for all TOTW items by +2, ensuring that every player has a rating of at least 85 OVR. Additionally, the three highlighted players in each TOTW will now have two PlayStyles+ on their cards, indicated by a symbol next to their name on the list below.

Despite variations in player stats, the new rating threshold and additional PlayStyle+ guarantee that you will receive a high-quality card regardless of the player.

TOTW 26 Players

A total of 18 brand-new TOTW players will be made available in Ultimate Team packs, just like always. TOTW 26 will feature prominent players from the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, and various other leagues, all of whom could earn upgrades to their overall ratings due to their exceptional performances over the past week of football.

click to enlarge + 2 Heung-Min Son

Below is the complete list of players who have the potential to be included in TOTW 26.

Goalkeepers:

Alexandre Oukidja (Metz – 85 OVR)

Defenders:

Yann Aurel Bisseck (Inter – 87 OVR)

Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad – 86 OVR)

Christopher Opéri (Le Havre – 85 OVR)

Ferdi Kadioglu (Fenerbahce – 85 OVR)

Ben White (Arsenal – 85 OVR)

Midfielders:

Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich – 89 OVR)

Mario Götze (Eintracht Frankfurt – 87 OVR)

Kerem Demirbay (Galatasaray – 87 OVR)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea - 86 OVR)

Gabriel Sara (Norwich – 85 OVR)

Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta – 85 OVR)

Paul Stock (Elversberg – 85 OVR)

Forwards:

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham – 90 OVR)

Salma Paralluelo (FC Barcelona – 87 OVR)

Trezeguet (Trabzonspor – 85 OVR)

Georgios Giakoumakis (Atlanta United – 85 OVR)

Louna Ribadeira (Paris FC – 85 OVR)

