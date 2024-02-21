FC 24 TOTW 23 Out Now

Who have you got your eyes on?

21 Feb 2024 6:08 PM +00:00

As the Future Stars promo enters its final days in FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA continues to drop plenty of content to keep players on their toes, and TOTW 23 is sure to do just that.

The latest Team of the Week has just gone live in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with EA releasing 18 new players into packs as informs, rewarding them for their performances over an action-packed weekend of football.

Below, we will go through everything you need to know about TOTW 23, including all featured players and their official stats, so let's take a look at who has made the cut!

TOTW 23 out now

TOTW 23 is here after it was released into FC 24 Ultimate Team on 21 February at 6 pm GMT.

Players included in this week's drop will be available in packs for seven days until TOTW 24 eventually replaces them, so if you want to add a specific TOTW 23 player to your squad, the clock is now ticking.

For the last three weeks, EA has increased the minimum rating threshold of TOTW items by +2, meaning all players are rated no lower than 85 OVR, and the same also applies to TOTW 23.

Additionally, from Team of the Week 23 onwards, the three featured players will come with two PlayStyles+ on their cards, and we have highlighted this by putting a symbol next to their name on the list below.

Although some players will always possess better inform cards than others, the new rating threshold and additional PlayStyle+ means you are guaranteed to pack a great card no matter who it is!

TOTW 23 players

There are 18 new TOTW players available in Ultimate Team packs, and they certainly have some big boots to fill after an incredible TOTW 22 which included the likes of Erling Haaland, Vinicius Jr, and Theo Hernandez.

Stars from the Premier League, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, Serie A, and more all feature in TOTW 23, with plenty of familiar names receiving noticeable upgrades to their OVR.

We will highlight some of the highest-rated players in TOTW 23, before listing the rest of the inclusions.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG - 89 OVR)

After some unconvincing displays in recent months, it appears Gianluigi Donnarumma is starting to turn a corner and return to his best, as he showcased during Inter's 2-0 win against Nantes. The Italian shot-stopper made six saves and came away with a clean sheet to help his side secure all three points. As a result, Donnarumma receives an 89-rated TOTW card.

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal - 89 OVR)

Following Declan Rice's inclusion in TOTW 22, his Arsenal teammate Martin Odegaard makes TOTW 23 after the Gunners continued their ruthless form in the Premier League. Burnley were the latest side to be on the receiving end of a thumping defeat against Mikel Arteta's men, who scored five at Turf Moor. Bagging one goal and setting up another, Odegaard receives an 89-rated inform card in TOTW 23.

Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad - 88 OVR)

It looked like Real Sociedad would have to settle for a 1-1 draw against Mallorca as the match entered stoppage time, but Mikel Merino got away from his marker to head home the winner in the 93rd minute and end Sociedad's five-game winless streak. The Spaniard has been rewarded with an 88-rated TOTW card for rising to the occasion when it mattered most.

Here are the rest of the players included in Team of the Week 23:

Defenders:

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan - 88 OVR)*

James Tavernier (Rangers - 87 OVR)

Kevan Schlotterbeck (VFL Bochum - 85 OVR)

Jacob Greaves (Hull City - 85 OVR)

Midfielders:

Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad - 88 OVR)

Grace Geyoro (PSG - 88 OVR)

Joao Gomes (Wolves - 87 OVR)*

David Neres (SL Benfica - 87 OVR)

Bilal El Khannous (Genk - 85 OVR)

Dany Mota (AC Monza - 85 OVR)

Forwards:

Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid - 88 OVR)*

Jonathan David (LOSC Lille - 86 OVR)

Ansgar Knauff (Eintracht Frankfurt - 85 OVR)

Rantala Jutta (Leicester City - 85 OVR)

Anthony Nwakaeme (Al Fayha - 85 OVR)

