FC 24: Team of the Week 22 Leaked

14 Feb 2024 11:45 AM +00:00

As we reach the halfway stage of the week, that can only mean one thing for FC 24 Ultimate Team fans and version 22 of Team of the Week is set to release tonight!

Each week EA releases 18 players into packs as informs, rewarding them for their performances over the weekend of football as teams battle it out at the top of the table, and fight for survival in some of the toughest leagues around the world.

There has been some leaks already to who will feature in Team of the Week 22, so with that being said, let's check out who is expected to feature in the latest release.

TOTW 22 dropping tonight

Team of the Week 22 will be dropping tonight on 14 February at 6 pm GMT, and this is the perfect Valentines Day gift from EA!

The leaks for this TOTW look amazing, and this set of players could be the best bunch so far this year, with some huge stars set to feature in TOTW 22.

Like each week these players will be available in packs for seven days before they are eventually replaced by TOTW 23.

TOTW 22 leaked players

There have been several leaks for who is set to feature in Team of the Week 22 with the reliable @FutPoliceLeaks dropping 11 of the players expected to be included.

All the players leaked to feature have been in fine form and were particularly helpful to their teams over the weekend, which is why they are set to be added to packs tonight.

We will highlight the top three players in this promo, before listing the rest of the leaks below, so let's check them out.

Erling Haaland - Manchester City

Erling Haaland has been injured for some time with Manchester City, but since his return, the Norwegian has picked up where he left off and is back amongst the goals. Haaland grabbed a brace for City in the Premier League over the weekend as they beat Everton 2-0, and this will be his second time in a Team of the Week, so expect a 93-rated card.

click to enlarge + 3 Erling Haaland

Vinicius Jr - Real Madrid

Another player who has gone slightly under the radar this year is Vinicius Jr, who has stepped up in the past couple of weeks. The Brazilian winger is one of the best ball carriers in the world and he caused lots of problems for high-flying Girona over the weekend, scoring once and grabbing two assists as Real Madrid beat their opponents 4-0. Vini Jr is yet to feature in a TOTW in FC 24, so expect a 90-rated card.

click to enlarge + 3 Vinicius Jr

Theo Hernandez - AC Milan

Theo Hernandez has been included in two TOTWs already in FC 24 and has been leaked to make his third appearance tonight after another impressive display for AC Milan, proving him to be the best left-back in the world. Milan beat current Serie A Champions Napoli 1-0, with the Frenchman scoring the only goal of the match and keeping a clean sheet. He is expected to be an 88-rated LB.

click to enlarge + 3 Theo Hernandez

Here are the rest of the players leaked to feature in TOTW 22:

Declan Rice - Arsenal

Georgia Stanway - Bayern Munich

Ricardo Orsolini - Bologna

Toby Alderweireld - Royal Antwerp

Josip Stanisic - Bayer Leverkusen

Marco Grull - Rapid Wien

Clara Mateo - Paris FC

Crysencio Summerville - Leeds United

Whilst we still wait on the full leak for Team of the Week 22, take a look at our predictions and see how many of the players we guessed correctly!

