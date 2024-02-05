FC 24 TOTW 21 Predictions

Premier League domination?

TOTY may have come to an end in FC 24 Ultimate Team, but fans still have plenty to look forward to, with the RTTF promo now live and TOTW 21 set to arrive soon.

This week's TOTW squad could be dominated by names from the Premier League following a double game week, which saw plenty of standout performances. However, stars from the Bundesliga, Ligue 1, and La Liga are also in with a chance of featuring, with some clubs from the latter also playing twice.

Without further ado, let's take a look at who we think could be part of TOTW 21, as well as cover everything else you need to know about the incoming drop!

As is the case with all TOTW promos, TOTW 21 is expected to arrive in Ultimate Team on Wednesday 7 February at 6 pm GMT.

Like with each Team of the Week, the 21st instalment replaces TOTW 20, which included the likes of Caroline Graham Hansen and Alexander Sorloth, and will remain in packs before eventually being replaced by players from Team of the Week 22.

TOTW 21 predictions

Team of the Week 21 is on the way, and it's tasked with improving on TOTW 20, which featured an insane 92-rated card.

Premier League players weren't included in TOTW 20 due to FA Cup commitments, but they could dominate in this week's team, which is also expected to have a Min. 85 OVR for all players.

Below, we'll predict all 18 players who could be included in TOTW 21, starting with those who may be among the highest-rated before listing the rest of the team in positional order.

Ilkay Gundogan (Barcelona - 88 OVR)

While Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid, Barcelona enjoyed a 3-1 win over Alaves, with former Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan providing a goal and an assist. The midfielder is yet to receive an inform card in FC 24, but his latest performance should be enough to change that.

click to enlarge + 4 Gundogan

Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United - 87 OVR)

Following a dramatic late win at Wolves earlier in the week, Manchester United ensured proceedings against West Ham were far more comfortable, as Alejandro Garnacho scored two of three goals which saw Erik ten Hag's side come away with another three points.

click to enlarge + 4 Garnacho

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa - 87 OVR)

Following a disappointing defeat at home to Newcastle, Aston Villa responded in style as they thumped Sheffield United 5-0 in a dominating performance. Although there were several standout performances, Ollie Watkins undoubtedly came out on top, with one goal and two assists to his name. The striker also inadvertently set up Villa's first goal, after his effort hit the post before falling to John McGinn, who slotted it home.

click to enlarge + 4 Watkins

Here are the rest of our predictions for TOTW 21:

Brice Samba (Lens - 86 OVR)

Michele Di Gregorio (Monza - 85 OVR)

Conor Bradley (Liverpool - 85 OVR)

Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich - 87 OVR)

Fabian Schar (Newcastle - 86 OVR)

Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Bilbao - 87 OVR)

Lovro Majer (Wolfsburg - 87 OVR)

Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace - 85 OVR)

Matheus Cunha (Wolves - 85 OVR)

Taylor Booth (Utrecht - 85 OVR)

Eugenie Le Sommer (Lyon Women - 87 OVR)

Jonathan David (Lille - 86 OVR)

Caroline Moller (Real Madrid Women - 85 OVR)

Elijah Adebayo (Luton - 85 OVR)

Valere Germain (Macarthur FC - 85 OVR)

