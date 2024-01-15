FC 24: TOTW 18 predictions dt. De Bruyne & Musiala

Who deserves a place in the latest TOTW?

We've been spoilt with another action-packed week of football, which means TOTW 18 will soon be making its way into FC 24 Ultimate Team!

The Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 all returned this week following recent breaks, while Serie A and La Liga also continued where they left off, delivering plenty of entertainment.

As a result, several players stood out with some eye-catching performances to give themselves a chance of featuring in what is set to be a much-improved TOTW. So, let's take a look at everything you need to know about TOTW 18, including the potential nominees who could feature.

FC 24 TOTW 18 predictions

With clubs still on a break or taking part in cup competitions, it's fair to say that last week's TOTW 17 didn't go down as one of the most exciting. However, TOTW 18 is set to feature plenty of big names after several leagues returned to action.

click to enlarge + 4 FC 24 TOTW

La Liga and Serie A players dominated TOTW 17, but players from the Premier League, Bundesliga, and more could feature in TOTW 18.

We will highlight who we think might be the three highest-rated players in TOTW 18, before listing the rest of the potential inclusions below.

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City - 92 OVR)

Just weeks after returning from a long-term injury, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne already appears to be back to his best. City found themselves 2-1 down against Newcastle when De Bruyne came off the bench in the 69th minute, but the Belgian made sure his side came away with all three points by scoring an equaliser before setting up the winner with seconds remaining. Talk about making an impact!

click to enlarge + 4 Kevin De Bruyne

Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter - 87 OVR)

Lautaro Martinez and Hakan Calhaoglu both scored two goals during Inter's 5-1 win over Monza, but with Martinez making TOTW 17, the path is all clear for Calhaoglu to secure his second In-Form card of the season. The midfielder opened the scoring from the spot before getting a second in the 60th minute to give his side a secure lead.

click to enlarge + 4 Hakan Calhanoglu

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich - 87 OVR)

They may currently find themselves second in the Bundesliga, but Bayern Munich continue to put pressure on league leaders Bayer Leverkusen after coming out 3-0 winners against Hoffenheim. Jamal Musiala was the star of the show as he scored twice to give Bayern a 2-0 lead before Harry Kane bagged the third just before full-time.

click to enlarge + 4 Jamal Musiala

Here are the rest of the players who could be included in TOTW 18:

Kevin Trapp (Frankfurt - 86 OVR)

Christopher Operi (Le Havre - 83 OVR)

Amir Rrahmani (Napoli - 85 OVR)

Antonio Silva (Benfica - 84 OVR)

Bradley Barcola (PSG - 86 OVR)

Tabitha Chawinga (PSG Women - 85 OVR)

Oliver Giroud (AC Milan - 86 OVR)

Edin Dzeko (Fenerbahce - 86 OVR)

TOTW 18 Substitutes:

Jerome Opoku (Basaksehir - 83 OVR)

Marcus Rohden (Karagumruk - 83 OVR)

Callum O'Hare (Coventry - 83 OVR)

Robin Hack (M'gladbach - 83 OVR)

Alex Berenguer (Athletic Club - 83 OVR)

Joel Pohjanpalo (Venezia - 83 OVR)

Luuk De Jong (PSV - 83 OVR)

TOTW 18 will be released in FC 24 Ultimate Team on 17 January at 6 pm GMT.

The next set of informs will replace TOTW 17, which included the likes of Lautaro Martinez, Frenkie de Jong, and Theo Hernandez.

All 18 players included in the promo will be available for a week until they are eventually replaced by TOTW 19, so make sure to get your packs opened if you are searching for a specific player when the new drop lands!

