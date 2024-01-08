Let's see who could make their way into TOTW 17!

Another week of fantastic football has been and gone, which means it's time to look ahead to FC 24 TOTW 17. Despite the lack of action across some of Europe's biggest leagues, there were plenty of entertaining spectacles this week, with LaLiga and Serie A putting on a show.

While the FA Cup took centre stage in England, the Ligue 1 and Bundesliga breaks continued, meaning divisions are limited for TOTW 17 following the hectic Christmas schedule.

Nevertheless, several players stood out with some eye-catching performances, so let's take a look at everything you need to know about TOTW 17, including those who could be included.

FC 24 TOTW 17 Predictions

The festive period offered plenty of exciting and chaotic football action, and the first week of 2024 was no different!

LaLiga and Serie A players are likely to dominate TOTW 17, with several action-packed games taking place over the past seven days, but players from Liga Portugal, Super Lig, and more could also feature.

We will highlight four players who could be the highest rated in TOTW 17, before listing the rest of the potential candidates below.

Patri Guaijarro (Barcelona Women - 89 OVR)

Unsurprisingly, Barcelona Women started the new year off with a bang, thumping Levante Las Planas 9-1 at home. The Blaugrana ruthlessly dominated their opponents for large parts of the game, scoring four in the first half and five in the second. Patri Guijarro was on the scoresheet not once but twice, and could receive her first inform card as a result.

click to enlarge + 5 Patri Guaijarro

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid - 87 OVR)

Real Madrid also began 2024 with a win thanks to Antonio Rudiger, who scored and kept a clean sheet against RCD Mallorca. After physically outclassing Mallorca forward Cyle Larin, the former Chelsea defender rose highest to head home Luka Modric's corner in the 79th minute and secure all three points.

click to enlarge + 5 Antonio Rudiger

Cengiz Under (Fenerbahce - 86 OVR)

Scoring a hattrick is good enough, but not for Cengiz Under, who found himself on the scoresheet four times during Fenerbahce's emphatic 5-1 win over Istanbulspor. The Turkish forward was the star of the show, coming away with the match ball and a perfect Sofascore rating of 10.

click to enlarge + 5 Cengiz Under

Mayra Ramirez (Levante UD Women - 86 OVR)

Joining fellow Liga F star Patri Guijarro in TOTW 17 could be UD Levante's Mayra Ramirez, who bagged a hattrick during a convincing 5-0 win against Villareal.

click to enlarge + 5 Mayra Ramirez

Here are the rest of the players who could feature in TOTW 17:

Andrea Consigli (Sassuolo - 83 OVR)

Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino - 85 OVR)

Danilo (Juventus - 85 OVR)

Daley Blind (Girona - 83 OVR)

Abdulkerim Bardakci (Galatasaray - 83 OVR)

Matt O'Riley (Celtic - 83 OVR)

Marcus Edwards (Sporting - 84 OVR)

Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP - 85 OVR)

Sergio Camello (Rayo Vallecano - 83 OVR)

Pepelu (Valencia - 83 OVR)

Jamie McGrath (Aberdeen - 83 OVR)

Nuno Da Costa (Kasimpasa - 83 OVR)

Valentin Carboni (Monza - 83 OVR)

Sheila Guijarro Gomez (Atletico Madrid Women - 83 OVR)

TOTW 17 will be released into FC 24 Ultimate Team on 10 January at 6 pm GMT.

click to enlarge + 5 Ultimate Team

The next set of informs will replace TOTW 16, which included the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

All 18 players included in the promo will be available for a week until they are eventually replaced by TOTW 18, so make sure to get your packs opened if you are searching for a player from the new drop!

Tips & Guides for New Players | Title Update 7 Leaks With New Face Scans | EA Drop VAR Hint For FC 24 Successor | Best FC 24 Wonderkids | How to do the Griddy in FC 24 | Best Sliders for Realistic Gameplay

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.