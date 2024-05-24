FC 24 How to complete TOTS Rodman SBC, Costs & Solutions

The Team of the Season promo has entered a new stage, with the Serie A and NWSL TOTS squads now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team, becoming the first two teams to be released from different countries.
EA takes us to both Italy and the USA for the next step of the TOTS journey, and there is a fantastic new SBC available now with Trinity Rodman receiving a TOTS item in Ultimate Team!
TOTS Rodman SBC Cheapest Solutions
There is a new Team of the Season player available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team as Washington Spirit winger Trinity Rodman has been given an upgraded card in the game mode.
Rodman is the daughter of basketball star, Dennis Rodman, and has created a legacy of her own, establishing herself as one of the best players in the NWSL.
EA has given the winger a 93-rated TOTS card with some fantastic stats including 99 pace, 90 shooting, 88 passing, 93 dribbling, 60 defending, and 92 physical.
On top of that, the USWNT player possesses three PlayStyles+, which include, Quick Step+, Finesse Shot+, and Trickster+.
Top Form
Requirements:
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
86-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Gold Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
Once you have completed this SBC, you will be able to add Team of the Season Trinity Rodman to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC setting you back around 455k coins to complete.
