FC 24 How to complete TOTS Rodman SBC, Costs & Solutions

The Team of the Season promo has entered a new stage, with the Serie A and NWSL TOTS squads now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team, becoming the first two teams to be released from different countries.

EA takes us to both Italy and the USA for the next step of the TOTS journey, and there is a fantastic new SBC available now with Trinity Rodman receiving a TOTS item in Ultimate Team!

TOTS Rodman SBC Cheapest Solutions

There is a new Team of the Season player available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team as Washington Spirit winger Trinity Rodman has been given an upgraded card in the game mode.

Rodman is the daughter of basketball star, Dennis Rodman, and has created a legacy of her own, establishing herself as one of the best players in the NWSL.

EA has given the winger a 93-rated TOTS card with some fantastic stats including 99 pace, 90 shooting, 88 passing, 93 dribbling, 60 defending, and 92 physical.

TOTS Rodman

On top of that, the USWNT player possesses three PlayStyles+, which include, Quick Step+, Finesse Shot+, and Trickster+.

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Gold Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Once you have completed this SBC, you will be able to add Team of the Season Trinity Rodman to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC setting you back around 455k coins to complete.

Will you be adding the Washington Spirit winger to your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below!

Serie A TOTS Out Now | NWSL TOTS Out Now | TOTS Williams Objective Guide | How to Complete Flashback Capoue SBC | How to Complete Champions Corner Evolution | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game