FC 24: TOTS Plus Protector Evolutions Guide

The Team of the Season for the Premier League has arrived, featuring a complete lineup of exceptional players now available in packs in FC 24 Ultimate Team!

In addition to the Premier League TOTS, EA has introduced the WSL TOTS, making it the first-ever women's TOTS that can be found in packs. Moreover, the Ultimate Team game mode is packed with an overwhelming amount of content.

In this article, we will be discussing the TOTS Plus Protector Evolution, providing you with the most effective method to complete the EVO. Furthermore, we will highlight the top three players to consider, so let's delve into it!

TOTS Plus Protector Evolutions Guide

EA has recently introduced a new Evolution feature in FC 24, which allows players to enhance a card without any cost. Evolutions have been extremely popular among FC 24 players ever since they were first introduced, giving each Ultimate Team a unique style based on the evolving players.

In this guide, we will discuss the player requirements for this EVO, recommend three top players to evolve, and outline the challenges and rewards associated with the process.

Without delay, let's delve into the player requirements for the TOTS Plus Protector Evolution.

Player Requirements

Similar to all the Evolutions in FC 24, it is essential to evolve a player who fulfills the specific requirements established by EA. Therefore, not every player in the game will fall into this category.

TOTS Plus Protector EVO Players

Whether you opt for a player from your beloved club or nurture someone into a formidable force, it is crucial to make a wise selection because once chosen, you cannot alter them.

Here are the prerequisites you must meet for the TOTS Plus Protector Evolution:

Overall Max. 87

Pace Max. 88

Defending Min. 64

Defending Max. 89

Playstyles Max. 7

Playstyles+ Max. 1

Best players for the TOTS Plus Protector Evolution

We will present three choices for your TOTS Plus Protector Evolution, which will significantly enhance your team. The player must fulfill the specified criteria.

Now, let's take a look at the trio of players we have selected for this Evolution:

Declan Rice (Arsenal - 87 OVR)

Declan Rice

Axel Witsel (Atletico Madrid – 87 OVR)

Nemanja Matic (Lyon – 87)

How to complete the TOTS Plus Protector Evolution

After selecting the player you wish to enhance, it is time to tackle the obstacles required to boost your player's overall rating by +5.

Here is a guide on how to successfully complete the TOTS Plus Protector challenges:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Overall +2

Shooting +2

Dribbling +2

Pace +1

Passing +2

Physical +2

Level 2 Challenges:

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Overall +3

Defending +2

Dribbling +2

Physical +2

PlayStyle: Tiki Taka

PlayStyle+: Pinged Pass

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches while conceding 1 or fewer goals on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace +2

Defending +2

Passing +3

PlayStyle: Slide Tackle

PlayStyle+: Jockey

Upon finishing all the challenges in this EVO, your player will experience a +5 increase in OVR.

Are you planning on completing this Evolution? Share your thoughts in the comments section!

WSL TOTS Out Now | Premier League TOTS Out Now | Title Update 13 Patch Notes | FC 24 Kenilworth Road blunder causes uproar | How to complete TOTS Live Udol SBC | Leaked Kits Set to Feature in FC 25



