How to Complete FC 24 TOTS Diani SBC, Costs & Solutions

Team of the Season continues to impress, and EA has just released two new teams in Ultimate Team, with the Ligue 1 and D1 Arkema TOTS squads now available in packs.

Joining them is some fantastic content in the game mode, including a brand-new TOTS SBC for Lyon star Kadidiatou Diani, and we have the cheapest solutions to complete it!

TOTS Diani SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team and Lyon star Kadidiatou Diani is now available as a Team of the Season player!

The French international had a great season with her new club, who won the D1 Arkema title by 11 points, losing just once throughout the campaign.

TOTS Diani

Diani has been given a fantastic 94-rated TOTS player item, with some top stats to match, including 94 Pace, 90 Shooting, 90 Passing, 94 Dribbling, and 85 Physical, making for the perfect right winger.

On top of that, the Lyon player possesses Five-Star Skill Moves, as well as the Trivela PlayStyle+, Technical PlayStyle+, and the Whipped Pass PlayStyle+.

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

France

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

89 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89 Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

90 Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90 Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Once you have submitted all the squads necessary for this SBC, you can redeem TOTS Diani and add the French winger to your Ultimate Team.

You will also have a bunch of packs to open, and this SBC should set you back around 473K coins to complete.

Will you be adding TOTS Diani to your Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below!

