FC 24 Title Update 16 Patch Notes for Ultimate Team, Career Mode, & More

EA has released Title Update 16 for FC 24, overseeing additional fixes and improvements just two weeks after the Festival of Football Update went live.

Below, we'll cover all the key details surrounding the latest update, including full patch notes and impacted platforms, so let's dive in and take a look!

FC 24 is home to all things Euro 2024 and Copa America following the Festival of Football Update earlier this month, but EA is continuing to work hard to ensure players get the best in-game experience possible.

Title Update 16

Alongside the addition of the Euro 2024 game mode, the Festival of Football Update addressed several issues across Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and general gameplay.

However, Title Update 16, which is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and coming soon to Switch, has made even more adjustments to those modes and more!

Title Update 16 Patch Notes

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

(Switch) Addressed instances of substituted Player Item models becoming invisible.

Contracts could not have been applied to UEFA EURO 2024 Path To Glory Timed Loan Player Items when they have zero contracts.

Loan Player Item rewards incorrectly displayed zero contracts.

SBCs with multiple rewards did not always display the entire list of rewards.

When two of the same Player Items were on the pitch, PlayStyle UI indicators did not display.

This was a visual issue only.

Some Club Anthems were playing incorrect songs.

Sometimes, the Player Performance screen for the opponent's team displayed a base version of a Player Item.

Added a pause function for an active Evolution.

Clubs

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed a button conflict that could have occurred while Clubs Chat was open.

The crowd was not present in Drop-In matches.

Career Mode

Sometimes, an incorrect Player of The Match Trophy was displayed.

General, Audio, and Visual

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed instances of instability issues that could have occurred.

Addressed instances of placeholder images.

Addressed instances of misaligned text and images.

Addressed several UI elements and button callouts not displaying and functioning as intended.

Made the following changes:

Updated some kits, balls, boots, crests, VIP Areas, tifos, stadium themes, pitch trophies, face accessories, tattoos, and star heads,

Updated favorite club list.

Are you happy with the changes made in Title Update 16? Let us know in the comments below!

