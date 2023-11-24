FC 24: Thunderstruck Icon Dalglish SBC Cheapest Solutions

Black Friday has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, and the content right now is insane, with players being given packs, players, SBCs, and objectives galore!
EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into Ultimate Team, and it is the most exciting Thunderstruck SBC yet, with Kenny Dalglish being given a Thunderstruck card!
Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to complete the Thunderstruck Icon Dalglish SBC, so without further ado, let's get stuck in!
Thunderstruck Icon Dalglish SBC cheapest solutions
The latest Squad Building Challenge is out now, and available for all players, and it features an insane Icon card.
Liverpool and Celtic legend, Kenny Dalglish has been given a 90-rated Thunderstruck Icon card, which looks awesome!
Dalglish has incredible stats, with a five-star weak foot, and four-star skills, as well as 90 pace, 91 shooting, and 89 dribbling, and to top it all off, he also has the Finesse Shot PlayStyle+!
This SBC is a big one and requires 13 squads to complete it, however, if you have around 2 million coins in the bank, then let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the Thunderstruck Icon Dalglish SBC!
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11 and Subs
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11 and Subs
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Exactly 83
Squad:
Reward:
- Loan Thunderstruck Icon Dalglish (5 Games)
The Reds
Requirements:
- Liverpool Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Rare Gold Players Pack
League Legend
Requirements:
- Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Rare Mixed Players Pack
Top-notch
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Mixed Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Mixed Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Mixed Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
There we have it, once you have submitted all 13 of the squads necessary, you will be able to add Thunderstruck Icon Kenny Dalglish to your Ultimate Team!
Do you have the budget for this SBC?
For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.
