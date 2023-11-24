FC 24: Thunderstruck De Jong SBC Cheapest Solutions

The Thunderstruck promo is out now, and with it, EA has dropped a brand-new Squad Building Challenge into FC 24 Ultimate Team!

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong has been given a Thunderstruck card, and an SBC in Ultimate Team, and all players can complete it right now!

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to complete the Thunderstruck De Jong SBC, so without further ado, let's get stuck in!

Thunderstruck De Jong SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into Ultimate Team, with Thunderstruck Frenkie De Jong being added for all players to complete.

The Thunderstruck promo is out now, featuring two incredible teams, one full of Thunderstruck Icon players, and the other with Thunderstruck current players.

These special cards are live cards, and are available to upgrade if their team wins in their next four matches in real life!

click to enlarge + 4 Thunderstruck De Jong

The same goes with Thunderstruck De Jong, and his 88-rated Thunderstruck card can increase to 90 OVR if Barcelona wins three of their next four matches.

With that being said, De Jong has some insane stats already, with 84 pace, 87 passing, 88 dribbling, 80 defending, and 80 physical, he makes for a perfect CM/CDM option!

There are three squads to submit for this SBC, so let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for Thunderstruck Frenkie De Jong!

Netherlands

Requirements:

Netherlands Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Netherlands

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

FC Barcelona

Requirements:

FC Barcelona Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 FC Barcelona

Reward:

Small Rare Mixed Players Pack

La Liga

Requirements:

LA LIGA EA SPORTS Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 La Liga

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted all three squads for this SBC, you will be able to add 88-rated Thunderstruck Frenkie De Jong to your Ultimate Team!

This SBC will cost you around 318k coins to complete, however, this could be a bargain if he upgrades to 90 OVR!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.