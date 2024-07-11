FC 24 Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC Cheapest Solutions (July 11th)

EA Sports FC continues to introduce new content to FC 24, and after the FUTTIES promo, it introduced the Throwback Marquee Matchups, which allow players to exchange squads of players for packs, and a chance to pull some incredible cards.

Throwback Marquee Matchups will reintroduce previous Marquee Matchups, giving players who didn't complete them the chance to do so now, while also being a way to keep content fresh.

Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC Cheapest Solutions

The latest Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC has just dropped, and we will help you get your hands on five great packs, which you can do by submitting four different squads.

As mentioned above, these are Marquee Matchups which were released since the start of FC 24, so many of them will look familiar to you.

Ajax vs Feyenoord

Requirements:

Netherlands Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Clubs in Squad: Min. 5 in your Starting 11

Players from the same League: Min. 3 in your Starting 11

Team Rating: Min. 75

Total Chemistry: Min. 14

Squad:

Ajax vs Feyenoord

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

PSG vs Marseille

Requirements:

Ligue 1 Uber Eats Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Players from the same Nation: Min. 4 in your Starting 11

Players from the same League: Min. 3 in your Starting 11

Rare Players: Min. 1

Team Rating: Min. 77

Total Chemistry: Min. 18

Squad:

PSG vs Marseille

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid

Requirements:

Atlético de Madrid Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Real Madrid Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Nationalities in Squad: Min. 3 in your Starting 11

Rare Players: Min. 1

Team Rating: Min. 79

Total Chemistry: Min. 22

Squad:

Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

Arsenal vs Tottenham

Requirements:

Arsenal or Tottenham Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11

Premier League Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11

Players from the same Club: Min. 3 in your Starting 11

Rare Players: Min. 1

Team Rating: Min. 81

Total Chemistry: Min. 26

Squad:

Arsenal vs Tottenham

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

After submitting all of these squads you will earn five packs, which you can open in your store, including the Rare Players Pack, which you receive as a Group Reward.

This Marquee Matchups SBC will cost you around 39.5k coins to complete.

