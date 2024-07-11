FC 24 Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC Cheapest Solutions (July 11th)

EA Sports FC continues to introduce new content to FC 24, and after the FUTTIES promo, it introduced the Throwback Marquee Matchups, which allow players to exchange squads of players for packs, and a chance to pull some incredible cards.
Throwback Marquee Matchups will reintroduce previous Marquee Matchups, giving players who didn't complete them the chance to do so now, while also being a way to keep content fresh.
Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC Cheapest Solutions
The latest Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC has just dropped, and we will help you get your hands on five great packs, which you can do by submitting four different squads.
As mentioned above, these are Marquee Matchups which were released since the start of FC 24, so many of them will look familiar to you.
Ajax vs Feyenoord
Requirements:
- Netherlands Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Clubs in Squad: Min. 5 in your Starting 11
- Players from the same League: Min. 3 in your Starting 11
- Team Rating: Min. 75
- Total Chemistry: Min. 14
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
PSG vs Marseille
Requirements:
- Ligue 1 Uber Eats Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Players from the same Nation: Min. 4 in your Starting 11
- Players from the same League: Min. 3 in your Starting 11
- Rare Players: Min. 1
- Team Rating: Min. 77
- Total Chemistry: Min. 18
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
Atlético de Madrid vs Real Madrid
Requirements:
- Atlético de Madrid Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Real Madrid Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Nationalities in Squad: Min. 3 in your Starting 11
- Rare Players: Min. 1
- Team Rating: Min. 79
- Total Chemistry: Min. 22
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Mixed Players Pack
Arsenal vs Tottenham
Requirements:
- Arsenal or Tottenham Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11
- Premier League Players: Min. 2 in your Starting 11
- Players from the same Club: Min. 3 in your Starting 11
- Rare Players: Min. 1
- Team Rating: Min. 81
- Total Chemistry: Min. 26
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
After submitting all of these squads you will earn five packs, which you can open in your store, including the Rare Players Pack, which you receive as a Group Reward.
This Marquee Matchups SBC will cost you around 39.5k coins to complete.
