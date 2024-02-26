FC 24: EA Announces Ultimate Team Content For The Week

What to expect in Ultimate Team this week.

26 Feb 2024 5:25 PM +00:00

As we begin a new week of FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA has released the upcoming content for the week ahead, with lots of SBCs set to hit the game mode.

The current promo in Ultimate Team is Fantasy FC, and there is a lot of upcoming content surrounding that, with other Squad Building Challenges also hitting Ultimate Team including, Player of the Month SBCs and more.

We will go through each of the SBCs dropped by EA, discussing what we expect to be released through news and leaked information in the FC 24 community.

Upcoming FC 24 Ultimate Team Content

EA has released their weekly post on social media regarding upcoming SBC releases for the week ahead.

According to the developers via their latest post, there will be SIX player SBCs hitting Ultimate Team this week, and we will go through each one.

click to enlarge + 3 This Week in Ultimate Team

With the Fantasy FC promo out now, EA has been busy releasing promo-themed content into Ultimate Team over the weekend, and they aren't going to stop there.

Fantasy FC & Fantasy FC Hero SBCs

That's right, you can expect more Fantasy FC players to hit Ultimate Team this week, with EA adding to the three SBCs that already belong in the game.

Although there have been no leaks as to who is expected in these SBCs, if EA continues the theme of the latest promo with an insane card dropping, then fans will be happy, especially knowing that the cards involved in the SBC can be upgraded.

Ligue 1 & La Liga POTM SBCs

As the end of February draws closer, EA will begin releasing SBCs for the Player of the Month in certain leagues, starting with Ligue 1 and La Liga.

Leaks provided to us suggest that Stade Rennais forward Martin Terrier will receive the Ligue 1 Player of the Month award for February, and will likely have a fantastic card that can play in multiple positions.

As for the La Liga Player of the Month, the vote is still open, with many expecting either Vinicius Jr or Federico Valverde to be given the POTM award for February.

click to enlarge + 3 Vinicius Jr

Pundit Picks SBC

A new Pundit Picks SBC is set to drop this week according to EA, and we believe that the winner will be a Liverpool player.

After the Carabao Cup final took place over the weekend, we predict that the SBC will go to the winners of that competition, and the player who received the MOTM award was Virgil van Dijk.

If that's the case, then a van Dijk SBC would be epic, and many fans would be eager to complete it, however, Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher could also be in the mix, after making nine saves and keeping a clean sheet in the final.

Icon SBC

A new Base Icon SBC has been confirmed by EA for the upcoming week, and fans have voiced their opinions on what they would like to see within Ultimate Team.

A Base Icon SBC in February is quite rare, especially with the huge change in power curve over the last few months, so fans are eagerly expecting one of the best Icon cards as an SBC to complete when it drops this week.

The likes of, Ronaldinho, Mia Hamm, and Johan Cruyff would be enough to satisfy most players in FC 24 Ultimate Team, but if it's an Icon that is no longer usable, then there could be some uproar.

click to enlarge + 3 Ronaldinho

Upgrade SBCs

Finally, EA has announced that there will be some Upgrade SBCs dropping into Ultimate Team this week, which are hidden gems within the game mode.

Simple Upgrade SBCs usually tend to give out rewards that don't seem to satisfying to the eye, however, many players have packed Untradeable gems from their Upgrade SBCs, so we think they shouldn't be slept on.

That being said, we are still unsure what to expect from these Upgrade SBCs.

What SBCs are you looking forward to this week?

Fantasy FC Team 1 is here | Title Update 10 Predicted Release Date & Fixes | Prime Gaming Pack 5 Out Now | Career Mode Features Fans Want in FC 25 | Fantasy FC Assisting Winger Evolutions Guide | EA Spark Backlash Over "Packs For You" Section

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.