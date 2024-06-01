FC 24: The Champions Corner III Evolution Guide

Proceed with your FC 24 journey towards achieving glory at Champions Corner by participating in the latest EVO - The Champions Corner III Evolution.

This feature enables users to enhance a TOTS Champions player of their choice, presenting all Ultimate Team members with a fantastic chance to bolster their team even more.

Now, let's delve into the essential steps required to upgrade your players, as well as the three players we have carefully selected for this progression.

The Champions Corner III Evolution Player Requirements

Based on the progress in FC 24, every player who meets the specific criteria set by EA is expected to progress. Therefore, not all players in the game will be included in this category.

It is essential to choose a player from your favourite club wisely or develop a player into a strong contender, as the choice is final. Make sure to make a wise decision, as there will be no opportunity to change your selection.

The Champions Corner III Players

The requirements for The Champions Corner III Evolution are as follows:

Rarity: UT Team of the Season

Overall: Max 95

Acceleration: Max 98

Curve: Max 95

Best players for The Champions Corner III Evolution

We provide three options for The Champions Corner III Evolution, each of which will significantly improve your team. The chosen player must meet the specific requirements.

Below are the top three players suggested for maximum performance in the EVO, along with their predicted ratings.

Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich – 95 OVR)

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal – 95 OVR)

Victor Osimhen (Napoli – 95 OVR)

How to complete The Champions Corner III Evolution

After choosing the player you want to improve, it is essential to assess the required actions needed to raise your player's overall rating by +1 OVR.

Below is a comprehensive guide to help you effectively complete The Champions Corner III Evolution.

Level 1 Challenges:

Play three Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.

Score three goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Level 1 Rewards:

Overall +1

Passing +1

Balance +2

Level 2 Challenges:

Win five Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.

Play four Champions matches using your active EVO player in-game.

Assist five goals in Squad battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in-game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Defending +1

Ball Control +2

Jumping +2

Aggression +2

Dribbling +1

After successfully overcoming all the obstacles in this EVO, your player's overall rating will receive a boost of +1 OVR! This extraordinary Evolution presents a thrilling chance to improve your TOTS Champions player.

Let us know in the comments which player you intend to evolve!

Ultimate TOTS Out Now | TOTS Plus Bakayoko Objective Guide | How to Complete TOTS Szczesny SBC | How to Complete Champions Corner Evolution | Prime Gaming Pack 9 Predicted Release Date & Rewards | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game