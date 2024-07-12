FC 24 Euro & Copa America Team of the Tournament Revealed

EA has welcomed the FC 24 Euro and Copa America Team of the Tournament to Ultimate Team as both competitions reach the Final after an action-packed month of international football.
Spain and England will battle it out to become European champions in Germany, while Argentina and Colombia go head-to-head for the Copa America trophy in the United States.
FC 24 Euro & Copa America Team of the Tournament Released
The Euro 2024 and Copa America tournaments will come to an end this weekend after providing football fans across the world with non-stop action over the past four weeks.
While all eyes are understandably on both finals, EA has highlighted some of the best-performing players from each tournament by releasing them into Ultimate Team packs, SBCs, and Objectives.
Player
Nation
OVR
Lionel Messi
Argentina
99
Jude Bellingham
England
98
Kylian Mbappe
France
98
Kevin De Bruyne
Belgium
98
Jamal Musiala
Germany
98
Lautaro Martínez
Argentina
98
Theo Hernandez
France
98
Cody Gakpo
Netherlands
97
Fabian Ruiz
Spain
97
Vinicius Junior
Brazil
97
Altogether, there are 31 players in Team of the Tournament packs. 17 of which played at the Euros, while the other 14 participated at the Copa America.
The likes of Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe, in particular, stand out with their incredible ratings. However, other inclusions such as Riccardo Calafiori and Marc Guehi shouldn't go unnoticed following a number of impressive performances.
Unlike the Path to Glory and Greats of the Game promos, the players featured in Team of the Tournament already come with permanently upgraded items based on their displays at each tournament, meaning they can not be upgraded any further.
Additionally, all Team of the Tournament players excluding goalkeepers also possess four PlayStyles+ on their cards, instead of three.
With a host of standout performers on offer, who are you hoping to pack? Let us know in the comments section below!
