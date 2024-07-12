FC 24 Euro & Copa America Team of the Tournament Revealed

EA has welcomed the FC 24 Euro and Copa America Team of the Tournament to Ultimate Team as both competitions reach the Final after an action-packed month of international football.

Spain and England will battle it out to become European champions in Germany, while Argentina and Colombia go head-to-head for the Copa America trophy in the United States.

FC 24 Euro & Copa America Team of the Tournament Released

The Euro 2024 and Copa America tournaments will come to an end this weekend after providing football fans across the world with non-stop action over the past four weeks.

Credit: EA SPORTS Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament

While all eyes are understandably on both finals, EA has highlighted some of the best-performing players from each tournament by releasing them into Ultimate Team packs, SBCs, and Objectives.

Player Nation OVR Lionel Messi Argentina 99 Jude Bellingham England 98 Kylian Mbappe France 98 Kevin De Bruyne Belgium 98 Jamal Musiala Germany 98 Lautaro Martínez Argentina 98 Theo Hernandez France 98 Cody Gakpo Netherlands 97 Fabian Ruiz Spain 97 Vinicius Junior Brazil 97 Showing 1-10 of 31 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 3 4 « First

Altogether, there are 31 players in Team of the Tournament packs. 17 of which played at the Euros, while the other 14 participated at the Copa America.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham, and Kylian Mbappe, in particular, stand out with their incredible ratings. However, other inclusions such as Riccardo Calafiori and Marc Guehi shouldn't go unnoticed following a number of impressive performances.

Credit: EA SPORTS Copa America Team of the Tournament

Unlike the Path to Glory and Greats of the Game promos, the players featured in Team of the Tournament already come with permanently upgraded items based on their displays at each tournament, meaning they can not be upgraded any further.

Additionally, all Team of the Tournament players excluding goalkeepers also possess four PlayStyles+ on their cards, instead of three.

With a host of standout performers on offer, who are you hoping to pack? Let us know in the comments section below!

