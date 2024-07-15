FC 24 How to complete Team of the Tournament Vitinha SBC, Costs & Solutions

There is a new SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team joining the new Team of the Tournament promo, with Portuguese star Vitinha receiving a stacked player item in the game mode.

Vitinha was one of the standout stars for Portugal, which was knocked out on penalties by France in the quarter-finals of EURO 2024, and EA has blessed the PSG midfielder with an incredible card.

Team of the Tournament Vitinha SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has dropped a new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team. Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha has been given an awesome upgrade, and EA chose him as one of their players for the Team of the Tournament promo.

Vitinha had a great tournament with Portugal despite their quarter-final exit, and EA has given him a fantastic Team of the Tournament item, making him one of the best midfielders in Ultimate Team.

The Portuguese man is now a 97-rated with 93 pace, 93 shooting, 97 passing, 95 dribbling, 92 defending, and 90 physical, and also possesses a five-star weak foot and five-star skill moves.

As well as that, Vitinha also has four PlayStyles+, which include, Power Shot+, Long Ball Pass+, Intercept+, and First Touch+, meaning he can do it all as a midfielder in the game.

Top Form

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

91-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 91

Squad:

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Once you have completed this SBC, redeem Team of the Tournament Vitinha and add the Portuguese midfielder to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC will set you back around 671k coins to complete.

Will you be completing this Vitinha SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

