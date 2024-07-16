How to Complete FC 24 Team of the Tournament Vargas SBC, Costs & Solutions

The FC 24 Team of the Tournament Ruben Vargas SBC has been added to Ultimate Team as EA continues to reward some of the best-performing players from Euro 2024 and Copa America with upgraded cards.

Vargas follows in the footsteps of Portugal's Vitinha and Germany's Antonio Rudiger by receiving a Team of the Tournament item, having scored one goal and assisting another for Switzerland during the Euros.

Team of the Tournament Vargas SBC Cheapest Solutions

Euro 2024 and Copa America may have come to an end, but content surrounding both tournaments continue to flood FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has dropped a brand-new Team of the Tournaments SBC for players to complete.

This time, it's Switzerland's Ruben Vargas' turn to take center stage in the online game mode, with players able to earn his new card by completing just one Squad Building Challenge.

Team of the Tournament Vargas SBC

The FC Augsburg man has been rewarded with a 95-rated Team of the Tournaments card which possesses 95 Pace, 91 Shooting, 90 Passing, 93 Dribbling, 80 Defending, and 86 Physical.

On top of that, the LM also possesses a Five-Star Weak Foot, as well as four PlayStyles+, which are Whipped Pass, Technical, Rapid, and Trivela.

TOTT Ruben Vargas Squad Solution

Requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Credit: EasySBC TOTT Ruben Vargas Squad Solution

Once the required squad has been submitted for this SBC, you will be able to add Team of the Tournament Ruben Vargas to your Ultimate Team for 69.5K coins, making him the cheapest Team of the Tournament player to release as an SBC so far.

Will you be completing the latest Team of the Tournament SBC? Let us know in the comments section below!

Euro & Copa America Team of the Tournament Out Now | Throwback Marquee Matchups SBC | One Nation Champions: Germany Objectives Guide | How to Complete International Stars Emi Martinez SBC | FC 24 FUTTIES Countdown Evolutions Guide | Season 8: We are FC Out Now