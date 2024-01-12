FC 24: Storyline Boga Objectives Guide

Get this card for FREE!

FC Versus: Fire & Ice has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, with fans eagerly anticipating Team of the Year, which is just weeks away!

Whilst the new year has started with a bang, EA is trying to keep fans entertained before the biggest promo of the year, and they have just dropped a brand-new Objectives player into Ultimate Team.

We have a complete guide on the Storyline Jeremie Boga Objective, so you can add the Ivorian to your Ultimate Team for FREE, let's check it out!

Storyline Boga Objectives Guide

EA has just released a brand-new set of Objectives into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the reward being Storyline Jeremie Boga.

click to enlarge + 3 Storyline Boga Objectives

The Ivorian winger plays for OGC Nice and has been given a huge +12 upgrade to his OVR, and is now 87-rated.

Boga has some insane stats on his new Storyline card too, including 93 pace, 89 dribbling, 85 shooting, and 83 passing!

Each objectives player in FC 24 Ultimate Team usually has four challenges, and that's the case with Boga, once these challenges are complete, you will be able to add the former Chelsea man to your squad.

So without further ado, let's check out the objectives for the Storyline Boga item available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Ligue 1 Goals

Requirements:

Score 6 goals using players from Ligue 1 in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

80+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

500 XP

click to enlarge + 3 Ligue 1 Goals

Precise Finish

Requirements:

Score 3 Finesse goals in Squad Battles matches on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Speedy Assist

Requirements:

Assist 4 goals using players with Min. 80 pace in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

82+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Win 5

Requirements:

Win 5 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 Ligue 1 players in your starting 11.

Reward:

83+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

500 XP

click to enlarge + 3 Win 5

There we have it, once you have completed all four of the objectives, you will be able to redeem and add 87-rated Storyline Jeremie Boga to your FC 24 Ultimate Team for FREE!

You will also receive an additional 1,000 XP and have a bunch of packs to open for completing each challenge, so why not test your luck with the latest promo players in packs?

