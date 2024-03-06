FC 24: How to complete Showdown Michael SBC - Costs & Solutions

Who will come out on top?

With some huge fixtures coming up in the football calendar, a new set of Showdown SBCs has just been released into FC 24 Ultimate Team. Have a look at the Showdown Michael SBC.

There are two players up for grabs in Ultimate Team, Davinson Sanchez from Galatasaray and Michael de Oliveira, and we will be covering the Al Hilal side in this article by giving you the cheapest solutions for the Showdown Michael SBC.

Showdown Michael SBC cheapest solutions

Two new Showdown cards have just dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Galatasaray's Davinson Sanchez and Al Hilal's Michael de Oliveira receiving upgraded items in the game.

EA has given Michael an 88 OVR Showdown item with some impressive stats, including 99 Balance, 98 Agility, 96 Acceleration, and 95 Dribbling, and these could increase further if Al Hilal win their next game. The forward also has the Tricktster PlayStyle+.

Now that you are familiar with Michael's Showdown card, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions so you can add him to your Ultimate Team!

83-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. Team Rating: 83



Squad:

83-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players

Brazil

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players from: Brazil

Min. Team Rating: 85



Squad:

Brazil

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Once you have submitted all required squads for this SBC, you will be able to add Showdown Michael de Oliveira to your Ultimate Team for around 50K Coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

