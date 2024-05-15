How to Complete FC 24 Showdown Hofmann SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has released the Showdown Jonas Hofmann SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team ahead of the UEFA Europa League Final between Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta.

Below, we'll take a look at Hofmann's official rating, stats, and the cheapest ways to complete his SBC so you can add the CAM to your Ultimate Team with ease!

Showdown Hofmann SBC Cheapest Solutions

TOTS may have taken over in Ultimate Team, but EA has dropped a brand-new Showdown SBC to go alongside it.

Bayer Leverkusen's Jonas Hofmann is available to earn by completing two Squad Building Challenges and joins Atalanta's Ederson as a Showdown item.

Showdown Hofmann SBC

Hofmann has been given a 92-rated Showdown card which comes with some great stats, including 90 Pace, 92 Shooting, 89 Passing, 91 Dribbling, 80 Defending, and 85 Physical. As he is a Showdown item, Hofmann's OVR will increase by +2 if Leverkusen win the Europa League Final.

On top of that, the German international also possesses a Five-Star Weak Foot and three PlayStyles+, which are Power Shot, Relentless, and Pinged Pass.

Now that you know what type of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at how to complete the Showdown Jonas Hofmann SBC!

Germany

Requirements:

Germany Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Germany

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

Bundesliga

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Once all of the required squads have been submitted, you will be able to add Showdown Jonas Hofmann and the Dublin UEFA Europa League Final Kit to your Ultimate Team for around 83.7K coins.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

Ligue 1 TOTS Out Now | D1 Arkema TOTS Out Now | Title Update 14 Includes Kenilworth Road Fix | How to Complete FC 24 Icon Ronaldo SBC | TOTS Minamino & Benyahia Objectives Guide | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game