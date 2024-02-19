FC 24: How to complete Showdown Jackson SBC - Costs & Solutions

This card looks fantastic!

EA has started the week with a bang, releasing three SBCs in one content drop in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Future Stars players are still in packs, and a new set of Showdown cards have been added to Squad Building Challenges giving players the choice between two items that will be going head-to-head this week.

In this piece, we will be giving you the cheapest solutions for the Showdown Nicolas Jackson SBC as Chelsea and Liverpool face each other this weekend in the Carabao Cup.

Showdown Jackson SBC Cheapest Solutions

A new SBC is available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team and Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has been given a huge upgrade in his new Showdown card.

Players have the choice between Alexis Mac Allister from Liverpool, and Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson as both players go head-to-head this weekend in the Carabao Cup, with the winner receiving a +2 upgrade to their Showdown card.

EA has given Jackson an 87-rated Showdown item with some insane stats including 89 pace, 90 shooting, 80 passing, 88 dribbling, and 84 physical, and these stats could increase further if Chelsea beat Liverpool this weekend.

click to enlarge + 3 Showdown Jackson

The Senegalese striker has also been given the Power Header PlayStyle+ on his new Showdown card.

Chelsea have already won a Showdown in FC 24, with Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudryk being boosted to an 87 OVR after the Blues beat Tottenham in the Premier League this season.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your team let's check out the cheapest solutions for the Showdown Nicolas Jackson SBC.

Chelsea

Requirements:

Chelsea Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Chelsea

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Premier League

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Once you have submitted both squads needed for this SBC, you will be able to add Showdown Nicolas Jackson to your Ultimate Team for around 87.3k coins, which is almost half the price of the Showdown Mac Allister SBC.

