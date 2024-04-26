How to Complete FC 24 Showdown Toure SBC, Costs & Solutions

TOTS Premier League has arrived in FC 24, but alongside it an SBC for Isaak Toure, the 6'9 defender who plays for FC Lorient. The card will go directly head-to-head with Henrique, who plays for Lyon.

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about completing the SBC and whether he's worth adding to your squad.

Showdown Toure SBC Cheapest Solutions

The Lorient CB has received an 89-rated card that could be upgraded if Lorient is successful in their game against Lyon.

The player boasts 88 Defending, 93 Physical, and 84 Pace, in a league that could make him useable.

To be upgraded, Lorient must win against Lyon to get a +2; if they draw, it will just be a +1 boost. The card also has two PlayStyle+, helping make it even more useful.

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Min. 1 in your Starting 11 Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

Credit: FUTWIZ France

Ligue 1

Requirements:

Ligue 1 Uber Eats Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Credit: Image taken from FUTBin

Once you have submitted all the required squads for this SBC, you can add Toure to your Ultimate Team for 38.8K coins

Is Showdown Toure Worth Completing?

At this stage of the game, unless you're a Lorient fan, it's tough to recommend completing the above SBC. Even if he earns both upgrades, which you would fancy them to do against a poor Lyon, it's still nowhere near as good as the upcoming TOTS cards.

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

