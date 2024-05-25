FC 24: Serie A TOTS Evolution Guide

An innovative Evolution feature has been unveiled in FC 24— Serie A TOTS Evolution. This feature enables users to enhance a TOTS Moments EVO player of their choice, offering all Ultimate Team members a great chance to bolster their squad.

Let's now delve into the essential steps to upgrade your players, as well as the three players selected for this progression.

Serie A TOTS Evolution Player Requirements

According to the progress in FC 24, every player who meets the specific criteria set by EA is expected to progress. Therefore, not all players in the game will meet these criteria.

Serie A TOTS Players

It is essential to choose a player from your favorite club wisely or develop a player into a strong contender, as the decision is final.

Make sure to choose wisely, as there will be no opportunity to change your selection. The requirements for the Serie A TOTS Evolution are as follows:

Overall Max. 86

Pace Max. 93

Dribbling Max. 88

Defending Max. 87

League Serie A TIM

Playstyles Max. 7

Playstyles+ Max. 0

Best players for Serie A TOTS Evolution

We present three options for the Serie A TOTS Evolution, all of which will significantly improve your team. The chosen player must meet the specified requirements.

Here are the top three players suggested for maximum performance in the EVO, along with their projected ratings:

Romelu Lukaku IF (Roma – 86 OVR)

Nikola Milenkovic Radioactive (Fiorentina – 86 OVR)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli – 86 OVR)

How to complete Serie A TOTS Evolution

After choosing the player you want to improve, it is essential to assess the required tasks needed to boost your player's overall rating by +7 OVR.

Below is a comprehensive guide to help you effectively complete the Serie A TOTS.

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 2 matches in any mode using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Overall +3

Passing +3

Pace +4

Dribbling +3

Long Ball Pass PlayStyle

Press Proven PlayStyle

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Overall +4

Shooting +7

Defending +8

Pace +4

Passing +4

Anticipate PlayStyle+

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Dribbling +5

Weak Foot +1

Physical +7

Skills +1

Whipped Pass PlayStyle+

Quick Step PlayStyle+

After successfully overcoming all obstacles in this EVO, your player's overall rating will receive a boost of +7 OVR! This impressive Evolution presents a thrilling chance to improve your TOTS Moments player.

Let us know in the comments which player you intend to evolve!

