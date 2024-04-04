FC 24: Serie A March POTM nominees announced

As we begin another month, EA has released a new set of nominees for the Serie A Player of the Month award, this time for March.

Six players have been nominated for the award, with FC 24 players able to vote for their winner, who will receive a POTM special item in Ultimate Team in a few weeks.

Together we will go through all of the nominees and their performances throughout March, and determine why they deserve to be picked as the Serie A March POTM, so let's check the nominees out!

Serie A March POTM vote & nominees

EA has announced the nominees for the Serie A Player of the Month award for March, with the vote open now via the FC 24 website.

Fans can pick between six players and choose who they would like to see receive a special card in Ultimate Team as a reward for being named the Serie A POTM.

February's winner was Roma forward Paulo Dybala, however, the Argentine isn't nominated this month, which means we have a whole new batch of players to choose from, so let's check them out.

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan - 86 OVR)

The first player nominated for the Serie A March Player of the Month award is Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella. Inter looks set to win the Scudetto for the first time in three years, and Barella has been fantastic in midfield this season.

Nicolo Barella

Despite a tough month for the Italian side, only winning one match against Genoa, Barella has still been nominated for the POTM award. He has plenty of special cards in Ultimate Team already, meaning this card will likely be 90+ rated!

Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan - 85 OVR)

EA has made another Inter player available for the Serie A March vote, this time with Alessandro Bastoni, who has had much more of an impact in the two matches he played in March.

The Italian central defender grabbed two assists, with one coming in a 1-0 win over high-flying Bologna, and another against Serie A holders in a 1-1 draw. Despite few minutes, Bastoni has made a real impact in results for Inter Milan and would have a great POTM card if he were to win.

Alessandro Bastoni

Riccardo Calafiori (Bologna - 71 OVR)

One of the breakout stars in the Serie A this season is Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori who has been instrumental in Bologna's success under Thiago Motta, as they search for a place in the Champions League next season.

Riccardo Calafiori

Calafiori put in two terrific displays in wins against Atalanta and Empoli in March and could be met with a huge upgrade if he were to win the Serie A POTM award. The future is bright for Italy's defence.

Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta - 80 OVR)

Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has been terrific for Atalanta this season, scoring 11 goals and grabbing three assists from midfield, with three of those goals coming in March!

Teun Koopmeiners

Koopmeiners scored once in a 3-0 win over Napoli, as well as bagging a brace against giants Juventus, showing that he can rise to any occasion. With a TOTW item to his name, the Dutchman could receive a 'Gullit Gang' type card if he were to win the POTM award.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli - 86 OVR)

Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been nominated for the Serie A POTM award after scoring two goals in three matches in March.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Kvara put in two Man of the Match performances against Juventus and Torino in March, scoring in both games and was a huge miss when he was out of the match against Atalanta. The winger is yet to win the Serie A POTM award despite several votes and a 90+ rated card is imminent!

Rafael Leao (AC Milan - 86 OVR)

The final nominee for the Serie A March POTM award is Portuguese winger Rafael Leao, who is currently in packs after receiving an in-form card in TOTW 29.

Rafael Leao

Milan won all three of their matches in March where Rafael Leao played, and the Portuguese winger grabbed a goal and an assist in the win against Fiorentina. Leao is the only nominee who has a POTM special card already, and will also be 90+ rated if he wins.

There have been some great performances over the past month in the Serie A, and the winner of the POTM award is down to you!

Who will you be voting for as your Serie A March POTM? Let us know in the comments below!

