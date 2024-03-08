FC 24: How to complete Serie A POTM Dybala SBC - Costs & Solutions

A second POTM award for the Argentine!

08 Mar 2024 1:10 PM +00:00

A new month means new Player of the Month SBCs in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has just dropped a new player item into Ultimate Team!

Paulo Dybala is the Serie A Player of the Month winner for February, and EA has given him a brand-new player item in the game for all players to try and get their hands on.

We have the cheapest solutions for this SBC, so you can add the Serie A February POTM to your Ultimate Team.

Serie A POTM Dybala SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into Ultimate Team with Roma forward Paulo Dybala receiving his second Serie A POTM award of the year.

The Argentinian had a terrific February with his club, scoring five goals in four matches, with the goals coming in two wins against Torino and Cagliari.

As this is Dybala's second POTM award EA has given him an insane 90-rated card with incredible stats including, 88 pace, 91 shooting, 90 passing, 94 dribbling, 45 defending, and 66 physical.

click to enlarge + 3 Serie A POTM Dybala

On top of that, the Roma man has also got both the Finesse Shot PlayStyle+ and the Flair PlayStyle+, making for a fantastic card to get your hands on.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be getting from this SBC, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions so you can add Serie POTM Dybala to your Ultimate Team.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Top Form

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Serie A

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Those are the cheapest solutions for the Serie A POTM Dybala SBC, and once completed you will be able to add the Argentine to your Ultimate Team for around 173k coins.

TOTW 25 Out Now | Exclusive: FC 25 takes aim at new features ahead of FIFA 2K clash | Showdown Series: The next Ultimate Team promo | Title Update 10 Patch Notes | Golden Glow Up Evolutions Guide | YouTuber gives brutally honest verdict on FC 24

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.